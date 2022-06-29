The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Germany saw more than 2,700 antisemitic incidents in 2021 - report

Posters urging the destruction of Israel were also on display at Munich protests against the Jewish state in May, 2021.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 00:51
A man carries a wooden Star of David as people attend a demonstration themed with the slogan "#unteilbar" (indivisible) to protest against antisemitism, racism and nationalism in Berlin, Germany, October 13, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
A man carries a wooden Star of David as people attend a demonstration themed with the slogan "#unteilbar" (indivisible) to protest against antisemitism, racism and nationalism in Berlin, Germany, October 13, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)

The German organization Department for Research and Information on Antisemitism published a study on Tuesday, revealing 2,738 outbreaks of antisemitism in 2021—an average of seven cases of Jew-hatred each day.

In 2020, a total of 1,957 cases of antisemitism was documented. The increase in outbreaks between 2020 and 2021 numbers at 40% higher.  

The 68-page report cited Israel 147 times. German Muslims produced severe cases of violent and non-violent antisemitism during Israel’s self-defense war against Hamas rocket attacks in May, 2021. RIAS documented that 17% of the antisemitic incidents can be attributed to right-wing extremists. 

In the Bavarian capital of Munich, anti-Israel protesters promoted genocidal antisemitism. RIAS wrote that desire to obliterate the Jewish state was frequently expressed in the slogan "From the River to the Sea – Palestine will be free." Posters urging the destruction of Israel were also on display at Munich protests against the Jewish state in May, 2021.

RIAS wrote “that there were more incidents with potential for violence recorded in 2021 than in the previous year, including 6 cases of extreme violence and 63 antisemitic attacks.”

Antisemitic graffiti in the German town of Heidelberg, April 22, 2020. (credit: AFD WATCH HEIDELBERG)Antisemitic graffiti in the German town of Heidelberg, April 22, 2020. (credit: AFD WATCH HEIDELBERG)

One outbreak of violence involved a shooting attack that targeted the Berlin Jewish community center.

The NGO said that “cases of extreme violence included an attack on a Jewish participant at a pro-Israel vigil for Israel and against antisemitism in Hamburg, in which the victim was seriously injured.”

Antisemitic incidents

In the city of Lörrach in the state of  Baden-Württemberg, during the remembrance period of the Kristallnacht pogrom in November, two eggs were tossed at the front of the synagogue. The southwestern state of  Baden-Württemberg registered a nearly 50% increase in criminal antisemitism.

A June, 2021 arson attack on the Ulm synagogue in Baden-Württemberg was not explicitly cited in the RIAS report. The Turkish national suspect Serkan P. poured a flammable liquid on the wall of the synagogue, starting a fire. Serkan P. fled to Turkey 5 days after the arson attack.     

Anti-Jewish conspiracy theories revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the spike of Jew-hatred in Germany. RIAS tracked antisemitism that violates German law, as well as non-criminal outbreaks of Jew-hatred. RIAS said that Jews in Germany "are confronted with hurtful antisemitic remarks in everyday situations.”  

In 2021, “a total of 964 individuals were directly affected by antisemitic incidents, 518 of whom were Jewish or Israeli. ”Daniel Poensgen, a RIAS researcher, said that ”In view of the COVID pandemic and the Arab-Israeli conflict, opportunity structures emerged in which people considered it legitimate to articulate their antisemitic attitudes even more openly and to attack  Jews and show hostility toward Jews.”



