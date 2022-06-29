The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Melbourne school principal testifies in ex-students' antisemitism lawsuit

Antisemitic activity reportedly increased at the school after the principal gave a speech that called Jews “subhuman.”

By ALDEN TABAC
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 14:08
Melbourne, Australia (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Melbourne, Australia
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Richard Minack, the principal of Brighton Secondary College in Melbourne, took to the stand in a lawsuit brought by five Jewish former students: Joel and Matt Kaplan, Liam Arnold-Levy, Guy Cohen and Zack Snelling. The plaintiffs claimed that they experienced antisemitic bullying, discrimination and negligence during their time at the school from 2013-2020, The Canberra Times reported.

According to testimony previously heard in the trial, hundreds of hand-drawn swastikas adorned the walls and furniture of the school. Minack denied ever seeing swastikas, however. “I never observed a swastika on a table," he testified per The Canberra Times. "I never saw any of them on yard duties. In my experience, the level of graffiti at Brighton is a very low level."

In the supposedly rare instances when students would complain to Minack about swastika graffiti at the school, the principal told the court that he would demand that it be removed. Nevertheless, Minack never made sure that the swastikas were gone. “I never inspected the pavement to see if it was removed, no one reported that afterward so I assumed it had been," he said, according to The Canberra Times.

Notably, Melbourne is the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, which recently became the first state in Australia to ban public displays of swastikas.

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Students alleged that antisemitism was prevalent at the school

Students expressed that antisemitic graffiti at Brighton Secondary College increased following a speech in which Minak mentioned his German grandfather’s involvement in the Wehrmacht during World War II, Perth Now reported. The principal also allegedly referred to Jews as “subhuman” in the same speech, per The Age.

Arnold-Levy, one of the plaintiffs, claimed that he had been aggressively bullied at the school, even being held at knifepoint by other students, Perth Now revealed. Arnold-Levy requested to meet with Minack after transferring to a different school, wanting to receive an apology from his former principal. Minack refused to apologize. “I said, 'unfortunately this is the first I've seen these allegations and from my point of view,'” he recalled. “These are unsubstantiated allegations.'"

Brighton Secondary denied legal liability

In a statement obtained by the Australian Jewish News, Minack along with three other teachers at Brighton Secondary College denied that the school was legally liable for its actions despite acknowledging the occurrence of “some acts of intolerance.”

“Those acts included some acts of antisemitism, but also included acts concerning physical appearance, sexual orientation and other attributes,” the statement read. “To the best of the respondents’ knowledge, the antisemitic acts were small in number and done by a small number of students.”

“To the best of the respondents’ knowledge, the antisemitic acts were small in number and done by a small number of students.”

Brighton Secondary College

The school also repudiated allegations that it normalized antisemitic attitudes. “The allegation of ‘antisemitic attitudes and apathy that flowed from the top down [and] which were normalised’ is wholly rejected. The respondents rejected all forms of intolerance, including antisemitism.”

As to preventing the spread of swastikas on campus, Minack testified that the school may not have been able to control the situation. “It’s possible we were incapable,” the principal testified, per The Age. “It’s possible, yeah.”



Tags australia swastika lawsuit antisemitism Melbourne
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
3

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by