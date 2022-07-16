The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Colorado University police officer fired after antisemitic posts - report

The officer compared vaccine mandates that are enforced within private businesses to the Holocaust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 16, 2022 04:27
Aurora, Colorado, USA (photo credit: Mountain Mike Johansen/Wikimedia)
Aurora, Colorado, USA
(photo credit: Mountain Mike Johansen/Wikimedia)

A police officer stationed at the University of Colorado was fired shortly after he was accused of antisemitic and racist social media posts, according to a report from Patch.com on Tuesday.

The Colorado University Boulder police department said that it was aware of racist antisemitic conduct by an officer since April, the report stated.

Safe Access for Everyone (SAFE), which is described in the report as an "anti-police organization," stated that they identified posts by an officer named Drew Matthews making antisemitic claims on subreddit boards.

SAFE found that Matthews compared vaccine mandates that are enforced within private businesses to the Holocaust, writing that "if people told you to wear a star on your shirt you'd do it."

The university's response

The Colorado University Boulder described Matthews's posts as "offensive and reprehensible."

A general view of burnt down houses in a neighbourhood in Superior, Boulder County, Colorado, U.S. December 30, 2021 in this still image obtained January 1, 2022 from a video shot with a drone. (credit: KAARL HOOPES FALCON AERIAL IMAGING/VIA REUTERS) A general view of burnt down houses in a neighbourhood in Superior, Boulder County, Colorado, U.S. December 30, 2021 in this still image obtained January 1, 2022 from a video shot with a drone. (credit: KAARL HOOPES FALCON AERIAL IMAGING/VIA REUTERS)

This news comes only a few days after another antisemitic incident occurred in the state, where Colorado's Secretary of State Jena Griswold was a recent target of antisemitism and death threats.



Tags Holocaust Colorado vaccine
