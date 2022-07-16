A police officer stationed at the University of Colorado was fired shortly after he was accused of antisemitic and racist social media posts, according to a report from Patch.com on Tuesday.

The Colorado University Boulder police department said that it was aware of racist antisemitic conduct by an officer since April, the report stated.

Safe Access for Everyone (SAFE), which is described in the report as an "anti-police organization," stated that they identified posts by an officer named Drew Matthews making antisemitic claims on subreddit boards.

SAFE found that Matthews compared vaccine mandates that are enforced within private businesses to the Holocaust, writing that "if people told you to wear a star on your shirt you'd do it."

The university's response

The Colorado University Boulder described Matthews's posts as "offensive and reprehensible."

This news comes only a few days after another antisemitic incident occurred in the state, where Colorado's Secretary of State Jena Griswold was a recent target of antisemitism and death threats.