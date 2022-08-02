The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
London Jewish mother chased by woman with stick, baby sprayed with liquid

The "victim is in shock and can only relate this incident to her being a visibly Jewish lady," said a report.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 2, 2022 01:29
A forensic official and police officers work at a cordon on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
A forensic official and police officers work at a cordon on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

A London Jewish mother was chased by an assailant with a stick and had her baby sprayed with an unidentified liquid on Thursday, according to a report by the Stamford Hill Shomrim chapter.

"victim is in shock and can only relate this incident to her being a visibly Jewish lady."

Stamford Hill Shomrim

The victim, Esther, was reportedly walking home, pushing her 8-month-old baby in a stroller, when a heavyset woman wearing a head covering ran after her shouting, "show me your baby."

The attacker allegedly sprayed or squirted a substance onto the baby, according to the hate crime report.

Video of the incident showed Esther fleeing the pursuing attacker, who was armed with what appears to be a stick.

The "victim is in shock and can only relate this incident to her being a visibly Jewish lady," said the Shomrim report.

Antisemitic incidents in London

On Friday, the Shomrim also reported that Jewish men returning from Shabbat prayers were harassed by a woman that told them that "Jews don't belong on the pavement, F***ing Jews."

In 2021, the Community Security Trust, British Jewry’s antisemitism watchdog, recorded 2,255 antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom, the highest reported in the country by the organization.

That year saw incidents rise in the wake of the Israel-Gaza military conflict, which saw an antisemitic convoy in London in which participants shouted slogans such as "f*** the Jews", "kill the Jews" and "rape their daughters." On July 12,  Crown Prosecution Services dropped charges against two men who had taken part in the convoy.

Ariella Marsden and JTA contributed to this report. 


