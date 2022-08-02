A London Jewish mother was chased by an assailant with a stick and had her baby sprayed with an unidentified liquid on Thursday, according to a report by the Stamford Hill Shomrim chapter.

The victim, Esther, was reportedly walking home, pushing her 8-month-old baby in a stroller, when a heavyset woman wearing a head covering ran after her shouting, "show me your baby."

The attacker allegedly sprayed or squirted a substance onto the baby, according to the hate crime report.

Video of the incident showed Esther fleeing the pursuing attacker, who was armed with what appears to be a stick.

#HateCrime #AntisemitismWargrave Avenue #N15#Jewish Mom & baby attacked by a serial racistMom assaulted, offender then threw a substance over the baby before chasing the Mom & baby whilst brandishing a stick & shouting@MPSHaringey CAD 363 29/07/22 pic.twitter.com/dxFnLZsX8Z — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) July 29, 2022

The "victim is in shock and can only relate this incident to her being a visibly Jewish lady," said the Shomrim report.

Antisemitic incidents in London

On Friday, the Shomrim also reported that Jewish men returning from Shabbat prayers were harassed by a woman that told them that "Jews don't belong on the pavement, F***ing Jews."

In 2021, the Community Security Trust, British Jewry’s antisemitism watchdog, recorded 2,255 antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom, the highest reported in the country by the organization.

That year saw incidents rise in the wake of the Israel-Gaza military conflict, which saw an antisemitic convoy in London in which participants shouted slogans such as "f*** the Jews", "kill the Jews" and "rape their daughters." On July 12, Crown Prosecution Services dropped charges against two men who had taken part in the convoy.

Ariella Marsden and JTA contributed to this report.