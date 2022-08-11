The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Amy Spitalnick goes from fighting neo-Nazis to leading Bend the Arc

Amy Spitalnick led a group that won a $25 million judgment against the neo-Nazis who organized the deadly 2017 Charlottesville march.

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 02:35
Amy Spitalnick (photo credit: Courtesy Amy Spitalnick)
Amy Spitalnick
(photo credit: Courtesy Amy Spitalnick)

She led a group that won a $25 million judgment against the neo-Nazis who organized the deadly 2017 Charlottesville march. Now Amy Spitalnick is taking up a broader battle.

Spitalnick, who made a name for herself as the executive director of the nonprofit Integrity First For America, is taking a new job as the head of the left-leaning Jewish community organizing group Bend the Arc: Jewish Action. In her new role, she says, she will transition from fighting Nazis in court to organizing progressive Jews against the normalization of white supremacy.

“The core goals are exactly aligned,” the New Yorker told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Spitalnick, the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, will assume her new role as Bend the Arc’s CEO in November. Her predecessor, Stosh Cotler, left the organization earlier this year after a decade. 

Meanwhile, Integrity First For America, which built its operations entirely around the Charlottesville lawsuit, announced this week it will wind down operations by the end of the year. 

Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia, US, July 8, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia, US, July 8, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Attorneys Roberta Kaplan and Karen Dunn represented the plaintiffs in the Charlottesville case, which was funded by Integrity First. The template for its successful suit, which drew on the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 to prosecute the Charlottesville march’s organizers for planning to incite racist violence, is being adapted for various other lawsuits, including several connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. But “the crux of our work,” Spitalnick said, ended with the lawsuit’s resolution, and she believes the group achieved its goals.

What fights will Amy take on?

Spitalnick said she sees herself as continuing the same fight against white supremacy and “authoritarianism,” but focusing on broader targets, including the mainstreaming of the antisemitic Great Replacement theory, the rise of anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation and voter suppression efforts.

“We’re actually grappling with a far broader, deeper moment of increasingly normalized bigotry and extremism in this country,” Spitalnick said. When white supremacists marched in 2017, she said, “it was baffling to some people.” But now, she said, there’s a greater realization that “we’re seeing this sort of extremism become acceptable in certain spaces.”

Unlike Bend the Arc, Integrity First For America does not explicitly position itself as a progressive organization. But Spitalnick said that its staff understood their work to be operating in the same space. “Fighting Nazis is a fundamentally progressive cause,” she said.

“It’s crucial that we not just simply hold extremists to account,” she added, “but also take on the more systemic white supremacy, anti-Black racism, antisemitism and other forms of hate that underpin the broader moment we’re living in.”

Bend the Arc doesn’t fight its battles in court: It organizes on its issues via 30 local chapters and a political action committee. Spitalnick’s background is in communications rather than law (she was formerly a communications director for the New York State Senate and state attorney general). She will also join the nonprofit Human Rights First as an advisor on extremism.



Tags court neo-nazi Charlottesville antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
2

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
5

United Airlines pilots refuse to fly to Israel, cite fictitious curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by