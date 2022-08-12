Jewish man murdered in Washington, DC, police searching for suspect

Aryeh Wolf, 25, originally from Baltimore, was murdered in Washington, DC on Wednesday afternoon, local police reported the following day.
DC police arrived at a location where a shooting was reported, where they encountered Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound. Wolf was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.
Surveillance video of suspect wanted in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore, MD who was killed in SE DC shooting on Wednesday. Just in from @7NewsDC @FOXBaltimore https://t.co/LQZzzVG1nz— Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) August 11, 2022
The organization Stop Antisemitism reports that Wolf "tragically leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old baby."
Search for the suspect
As of Friday, DC police are still looking for the suspect.
Breaking - DC police are searching for the man pictured below left in connection to the murder of a Jewish man - Aryeh Wolf, 25 of Baltimore (pic right)The suspect approached Aryeh yesterday as he was working & shot himWolf tragically leaves behind a wife and 6 month old baby pic.twitter.com/QOTe4sB44g— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 11, 2022
The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department will reward anyone up to $25,000 that provides information about the suspect's location. Anyone with information should call the police at 202-727-9099.
Witnesses tell me they heard 5 shots & saw Wolfe lying on the sidewalk shortly after he was working on an electrical box. Half way down the block is a @DCPoliceDept security camera. @7NewsDC has asked to see if the MPD camera was working. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/yiWGslmycn— Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) August 11, 2022