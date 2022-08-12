Jewish man murdered in Washington, DC, police searching for suspect

Aryeh Wolf, 25, originally from Baltimore, was murdered in Washington, DC on Wednesday afternoon, local police reported the following day.

DC police arrived at a location where a shooting was reported, where they encountered Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound. Wolf was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video of suspect wanted in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore, MD who was killed in SE DC shooting on Wednesday.

The organization Stop Antisemitism reports that Wolf "tragically leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old baby."

Search for the suspect

As of Friday, DC police are still looking for the suspect.

Breaking - DC police are searching for the man pictured below left in connection to the murder of a Jewish man - Aryeh Wolf, 25 of Baltimore (pic right)The suspect approached Aryeh yesterday as he was working & shot himWolf tragically leaves behind a wife and 6 month old baby

The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department will reward anyone up to $25,000 that provides information about the suspect's location. Anyone with information should call the police at 202-727-9099.