Jewish man murdered in Washington, DC, police searching for suspect

DC Police is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for those who can provide information about the suspect's location.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 05:52

Updated: AUGUST 12, 2022 05:55
US Capitol Police officer patrols around the US Capitol in Washington, DC (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Capitol Police officer patrols around the US Capitol in Washington, DC
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Aryeh Wolf, 25, originally from Baltimore, was murdered in Washington, DC on Wednesday afternoon, local police reported the following day.

DC police arrived at a location where a shooting was reported, where they encountered Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound. Wolf was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

The organization Stop Antisemitism reports that Wolf "tragically leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old baby."

Search for the suspect

As of Friday, DC police are still looking for the suspect. 

The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department will reward anyone up to $25,000 that provides information about the suspect's location. Anyone with information should call the police at 202-727-9099.



