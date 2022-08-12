Top military and intelligence experts in Israel, the United States, and in Britain urged the government of the German state of Baden-Württemberg to oust the allegedly antisemitic official Michael Blume for terming Israeli national hero Orde Wingate, who is widely considered the father of the Israel Defense Forces, a “war criminal.”

Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi, Founder and CEO of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, told The Jerusalem Post "The late Orde Wingate was a trailblazer and revolutionary military commander, whose daring raids and tactics are still studied at military schools around the world. Wingate fought gallantly against oppressors on at least three continents, and will forever be enshrined in Israeli memory as a hero.”

Avivi, a former commander of the IDF’s Gaza division, added “To accuse Wingate of war crimes is a reprehensible attempt to rewrite history and blemish the exceptional legacy of a British officer. This attempt should be squarely rejected. The IDSF will continue to advocate exactly the type of military strategy that Wingate embodied: initiative, creativity and a firm belief in the justness of our cause."

"To accuse Wingate of war crimes is a reprehensible attempt to rewrite history and blemish the exceptional legacy of a British officer." Brig.-Gen. Amir Avivi

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the US, told the Post that Blume “should resign” for denigrating the British general.

Michael Blume (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Wingate, an officer steeped in the traditions of Christian Zionism, served in Mandatory Palestine in 1936-39. He created and commanded the Special Night Squads, armed groups of British and Hagana volunteers, to fight Arab saboteurs and terrorists.

Oren, who served as a paratrooper during the 1982 First Lebanon War, is a distinguished military historian and a former deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Blume’s remarks that Wingate was a “war criminal” and a “British murderer” first appeared on his private Twitter account. Blume then stated them in an essay on an obscure website that allegedly promotes antisemitism and conspiracy theories.

The late IDF chief of staff and Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Dayan said of Wingate that “he taught us everything we know.”

Wingate is buried in the United States military cemetery in Arlington County in Virginia.

Richard Grenell, the former US Acting Direct of National Intelligence during the Trump administration, told the Post “Blume stokes antisemitism and isn’t uniting people. He should either resign or be forced to quit.” Grenell served as ambassador to Germany and is on the Holocaust Memorial Council in Washington DC.

There has been widespread outrage among Israelis, American Jewish organizations and supporters of Israel about Blume’s anti-Israel remarks in August because he is supposed to combat modern antisemitism—the hatred of the Jewish state.

Col. (ret.) Richard Kemp, who commanded the British troops in Afghanistan, told the Post: “It is obvious why Blume, who supports the idea that Zionists can be compared to Nazis, should have attacked and defamed British General Orde Wingate, describing him as a war criminal and murderer. Wingate, a highly decorated British officer who was killed fighting for his country in the Second World War, bravely defended Jews in Palestine against murderous Arab gangs in the 1930s. He was a committed Zionist, revered as a hero and friend in Israel. That is enough to incite hatred from those opposed to Israel and Zionism.”

Simon Wiesenthal Center

The Simon Wiesenthal Center classified Blume’s activity as the seventh worst outbreak of antisemitism in 2021 for, among other things, his slashing attacks on Israel and Jews on social media. In 2019, Blume liked a Facebook post likening Israelis to Nazis. That same year the Wiesenthal Center’s top Nazi-hunter, Efraim Zuroff, urged Blume to resign

“It is unbelievable that a German antisemitism commissioner appears in the top 10 antisemites list of the Wiesenthal Center, rubbing shoulders with Iran and Hamas which are both dedicated to the violent destruction of the Jewish state. Germany of all of the countries in the world has a responsibility to fight Jew-hate at every turn and for one of its public officials—whether or not he’s an antisemitism commissioner—to support this sickness is a cause for national disgrace. Herr Blume shames Germany and should resign or be fired,” added Kemp.

The British colonel has testified in support of Israel at the UN Human Rights Council several times, including in 2009 when he said, “Based on my knowledge and experience, I can say this: During Operation Cast Lead, the Israeli Defense Forces did more to safeguard the rights of civilians in the combat zones than any other army in the history of warfare.”

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told the Post: “Haters of Zionists and Zionism seek to denigrate and demonize our people’s history. Can anyone still question Blume’s antisemitism? Surely German authorities can find someone to be antisemitism czar who is prepared to fight Jew-hatred, not contribute to it.”

Dan Pollak, director of government relations for the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS: “These quotes by Michael Blume are unacceptable and together with his other anti-Semitic actions clearly require the German state of Baden-Württemberg to remove him from his post as commissioner. The ZOA stands against Jew-hatred of all kinds, but it is particularly unacceptable when it comes from a government official whose job it is to fight against antisemitism.”

Pollak, a former US Navy submarine officer, said, “The memory of Orde Wingate is an inspiration to both Christians and Jews who have followed the path he pioneered as the most important British officer to serve in the Yishuv during this period. Slandering General Wingate to achieve a contemporary political purpose is particularly despicable. Like so many ‘anti-Zionists,’ Michael Blume cannot hide his actual agenda of Jew-hatred. He should resign or be fired at once.”

Melissa Braunstein, who writes for the Washington Examiner, asked on Twitter, “Why is there a commissioner against antisemitism who supports antisemitism?”

Wingate is beloved in Israel where streets and squares, as well as the National Center for Physical Education and Sport, the Wingate Institute, are named after him.

Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, thought that Wingate might have become the IDF’s first chief of staff, had he not been killed during World War II

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill said of Wingate: “I had recognized him as a man of genius, and I hoped he might become a man of destiny.”

When asked about Blume and the criticism of Blume by the Wiesenthal Centern and Oren, the internationally famous freedom and democracy campaigner, Natan Sharansky, who is an leading expert on modern antisemitism, said he did not have time to evaluate Blume’s case because he is on his way to speak at Oxford University but he “values and respects the opinion of the Wiesenthal Center and Michael Oren.” Sharansky is a former the head of the Jewish Agency and ex-Israeli politician.

The Post sent press queries to Michael Blume, Winfried Kretschmann, the governor of Baden-Württemberg, Israel’s embassy and the German Jewish community.