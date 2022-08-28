The Libertarian Party of the state of New Hampshire made an antisemitic tweet mocking the Holocaust on Thursday.

"6 million dollar minimum wage or you're antisemitic," the party tweeted. The 6 million dollars refers to the 6 million Jews that were murdered in the Holocaust.

Is the systemic murder of 6 million Jews supposed to be humorous @LPNH? pic.twitter.com/ZVoNzzk6Re — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 26, 2022

The tweet was met with condemnation amongst Twitter users and Jewish organizations. The tweet was then deleted following the criticism.

Reactions

"Is the systemic murder of 6 million Jews supposed to be humorous @LPNH?", asked the non-partisan Jewish organization Stop Antisemitism in response.

Fellow organization Jewish on Campus simply tweeted in response: "May both sides of your pillow be warm."

May both sides of your pillow always be warm. https://t.co/f0riGOMeee — Jewish on Campus (@JewishonCampus_) August 26, 2022

Other tweets

The tweet was among many other posts the New Hampshire Libertarian Party made that sparked controversy on the site.

The account also previously posted tweets slamming late Arizona Senator John McCain on the fourth anniversary of his death, which was also on Thursday.