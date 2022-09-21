The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Rashida Tlaib: 'You cannot hold progressive values, yet back Israel's apartheid government'

"we will continue to push back and not accept this idea that you are progressive, except for ‘Philistine’, any longer,” she said.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 11:42
Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)
Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said on Tuesday that “I want you all to know that among progressives, it becomes clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel's apartheid government,” during an online advocacy seminar held by Americans for Justice in Palestine Action (AJP Action) and co-sponsored by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

Talib added that “we will continue to push back and not accept this idea that you are progressive, except for ‘Philistine’, any longer.”

She spoke of “victories,” that the anti-Israel movement has achieved, “due to the work of all of you, and so many others that continue to speak truth to power. When we center our beliefs and our actions on the truth that all human life is precious, that every person deserves to live free of fear and have the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

“The need to oppose Israel's government's apartheid rule is obvious,” Talib continued. “The path to freedom for Palestine is long and daunting, we must see through to its end. We owe it to not only Palestinians but oppressed people all over the world who understand that our struggles are linked to one another.” 

"The path to freedom for Palestine is long and daunting, we must see through to its end."

Rashida Tlaib

Responses to Tlaib's comments

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) bashed Talib on Twitter in response.

“In one sentence, Talib simultaneously tells American Jews that they need to pass an anti-Zionist litmus test to participate in progressive spaces even as she doubles down on her antisemitism by slandering Israel as an apartheid state,” Greenblatt wrote.

“It’s absolutely reprehensible and does nothing to advance the cause of peace,” he added, and “we call on people of goodwill and leaders across the political spectrum to make clear that such antisemitism will not be tolerated.”



Tags anti-defamation league Jonathan Greenblatt american politics Rashida Tlaib
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by