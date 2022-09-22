The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jewish politician's sign vandalized with swastika in New York City

The New York City area has continued to see waves of antisemitic attacks over recent years.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 11:01
Max Rose, left, and Elissa Slotkin, center, seen in the Rayburn Building in Washington, D.C., after being elected in 2018. Both are in tight races to retain their seats. (photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/CQ ROLL CALL)
Max Rose, left, and Elissa Slotkin, center, seen in the Rayburn Building in Washington, D.C., after being elected in 2018. Both are in tight races to retain their seats.
(photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/CQ ROLL CALL)

A swastika was scrawled on a campaign sign of a Jewish politician Max Rose in New York City on Wednesday, according to the former congressman.

"A yard sign for my campaign was found defaced with a swastika," Tweeted Rose, who is running as the Democrat party candidate in New York's 11th district.  "All the division, hate and vitriol is sick - but I am not going to respond with the same. I’m going to continue to give everything I have for this city and this country."

The swastika was drawn with black ink, and was accompanied by the word "No!" repeated twice. According to SILive.com, the sign was found by a resident defaced not far from a reform congregation synagogue. 

"We won't back down," Rose wrote of the incident.

Rose was previously Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense in the Biden administration and formerly a US army officer. He was also the representative for NY-11 from 2018, but lost his seat to Nicole Malliotakis in 2020, who is running as the incumbent. 

"All the division, hate and vitriol is sick - but I am not going to respond with the same. I’m going to continue to give everything I have for this city and this country."

Congressional candidate Max Rose

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Antisemitism in New York

The New York City area has continued to see waves of antisemitic attacks over recent years. In February, antisemitic hate crimes increased by almost 400% compared to those in January, according to the New York Police Department. A June Anti-Defamation League report claimed that hate crimes in the city had increased by 196% in 2021 from 2020, with Jews accounting for 40% of the attacks. 

On September 18, in response to a video of an orthodox Jew's hat being knocked off, ADL's New York chapter said "Sadly, this incident is one more in a long pattern that’s been repeated over the past few years. We call on people of good faith everywhere to put an end to this unacceptable behavior."

The swastika was used as a symbol of the German Nazi party, and is often used in antisemitic graffiti against Jewish institutions. 

Omri Nahmias and JTA contributed to this report.



Tags Elections Brooklyn new york city antisemitism usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by