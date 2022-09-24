The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Twitter takes down accounts of anti-Israel CMAC project leader

Canadaian journalist Jonathan Kay revealed that Syrian-Palestinian Laith Marouf, a senior adviser and project leader for CMAC, had made controversial comments wishing for American military deaths.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 14:17

Updated: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 15:10
National Flag of Canada (Queen's Park, Toronto). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
National Flag of Canada (Queen's Park, Toronto).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen sent an update to Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) CEO Shimon Koffler Fogel about the steps that the federal government has taken in response to inappropriate funding that has been received by Laith Marouf and the Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC). "This is a great example of how - when government and stakeholders work together - real progress can be made," Fogel said in a statement.

Canadaian journalist Jonathan Kay revealed that Syrian-Palestinian Laith Marouf, a senior adviser and project leader for CMAC, had made controversial comments wishing for American military deaths and that Israelis were to be expelled from Israel. Heritage Canada's Anti-Racism Action Program had been funding the CMAC so that they can work on projects promoting minorities in Canadian media.

The CIJA has tweeted a video with the caption, "Great to see our friend, colleague and former MP Michael Levitt of Candian FSWC question Twitter about Laith Marouf and why he is able to continue to spew hate on their platform as part of the Inter-Parliamentray Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism hearing."

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Founder of the Canadian Telecom Summit, Mark Goldberg, has tweeted a screenshot of Marouf's deleted Twitter accounts saying, "Concrete results from Michael Levitt and Anthony Housefather participation in yesterday's Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism in Washington."

The CIJA is grateful

"We are also deeply appreciative of Anthony Housefather for his advocacy on this matter and to Mark Goldberg adn Jonathon Kay for first flagging this issue," the CIJA wrote on Twitter.

The Jerusalem Post has contributed to this report.



Tags Anti-Semitism canada Anti-Zionism antisemitism
