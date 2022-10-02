The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

CUNY announces new initiative to fight antisemitism on campus

The initiative promises improved antisemitism awareness and training, as well as a system-wide web page for reporting campus incidents and $750,000 in new funding.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 06:03
CUNY Graduate Center (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
CUNY Graduate Center
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The City University of New York unveiled a new initiative to combat antisemitism on campus, the university announced last week in a press release.

The initiative promises improved antisemitism awareness and training, as well as a system-wide web page for reporting campus incidents and $750,000 in new funding for events and programs that counter antisemitism and other forms of religious or ethnic bigotry.

“We have remained vigilant and unequivocal in our intolerance of antisemitism, yet we know more needs to be done globally and locally to combat antisemitism and bigotry in all forms,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez.

CUNY, America's largest urban public university with nearly 250,000 undergraduate students, has historically promoted ties with Jewish students, while Chancellor Rodríguez has made confronting antisemitism, and bigotry in all its forms, a priority during his tenure.

The new comprehensive changes were proposed and will be implemented in partnership with the non-profit organization Hillel International – the largest Jewish campus organization in the world. 

Hillel International introduces Adam Lehman as new CEO (credit: Courtesy)Hillel International introduces Adam Lehman as new CEO (credit: Courtesy)

Campus Climate Initiative

Hillel has implemented the changes in other campuses across the US as a part of their Campus Climate Initiative (CCI), which works with university administrators across the US to foster a safe environment and comfortable climate for Jewish students. 

Hillel’s CCI model has been successful because it offers an immersive, year-long cohort experience that facilitates learning and sharing among university administrators mutually committed to supporting Jewish students and addressing campus antisemitism.

“I am so proud of the partnerships we have developed with dozens of colleges and universities who are deeply committed to improving the experiences of Jewish students as part of their DEI commitments for all students,” said Mark Rotenberg, Hillel’s vice president for University Initiatives & Legal Affairs, who initiated and supervises CCI. “The challenges of antisemitic hate, harassment and marginalization on campus require awareness and commitment to change by university leaders, and the CCI program’s dramatic growth from eight schools to 40 in two years shows that those leaders are out there.”

Now in its third year, the CCI has been implemented in 17 universities in the US, including Yale and Virginia Tech.

“I’m proud of our growing partnership with Hillel International and grateful that the organization selected our campuses for their Campus Climate Initiative, which works to end antisemitism and build safe learning environments in which all students can thrive, regardless of race or religion,” Chancellor Rodríguez declared.



Tags university college antisemitism Jewish students
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

As Putin’s war sputters, antisemitism seeps into the Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by