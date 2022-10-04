The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

US teen planned to attack Chicago synagogues, mosques - FBI

The teen was arrested last spring and pled not guilty to charges of explosives possession, as there wasn't enough evidence to charge him with terrorism – until now.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 4, 2022 05:27

Updated: OCTOBER 4, 2022 05:30
A Cook County Sheriff's police car patrols the exterior of the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2016. (photo credit: JIM YOUNG/REUTERS)
A Cook County Sheriff's police car patrols the exterior of the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2016.
(photo credit: JIM YOUNG/REUTERS)

An 18-year-old teenager from Maine who was arrested in February for possession of explosives will face terrorism and conspiracy charges for plotting to murder worshippers at mosques and synagogues, a secret FBI search warrant obtained by ABC-7 in Chicago discovered.

The 45-page warrant detailed Xavier Pelkey’s intricate plot to separate children from adults at places of worship around Chicago – starting with a prominent mosque in the city. Pelkey, along with a 15-year-old collaborator from Chicago and a 17-year-old from Kentucky, plotted a mass shooting at an identified Chicago-area Shia mosque in late March. 

“They planned to enter the mosque, separate the adults from the children, and then kill all the adults. If at that point, law enforcement had not intervened, they planned to travel to another Shia mosque or possibly a Synagogue and do the same thing. They would continue until they were shot and killed by law enforcement," the FBI warrant alleges.

The teen was arrested last spring and pled not guilty to the charges. While investigators involved in the arrest believed Pelkey was plotting to attack a Chicago mosque, there was not enough evidence to charge him with anything beyond possession of explosives. The new FBI findings mean the prosecution will add terrorism-related conspiracy charges to Pelkey’s case.

Community members gather at a memorial site near the parade route the day after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, US July 5, 2022 (credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS) Community members gather at a memorial site near the parade route the day after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, US July 5, 2022 (credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS)

"It's now shaping up to be giving material support to a terrorist organization, probably conspiring with others to give support to a terrorist organization," ABC7 legal analyst Gil Soffer said. "It carries a heavier maximum penalty. It implicates national security concerns. It's more than one person, it's a conspiracy, potentially, it's a much more serious charge."

Another potential attack thwarted

US law enforcement has been vigilant against the rise of attacks on holy sites. The 2018 Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh left 11 dead, while a 2019 shooting in a Poway, California synagogue left one dead and three injured – including the synagogue’s Rabbi. The most recent incident, a hostage crisis at a Colleyville, Texas synagogue, fortunately, did not end with any victim fatalities.



Tags American Jewry Terror Attack diaspora chicago antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

As Putin’s war sputters, antisemitism seeps into the Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by