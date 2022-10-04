The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Rolling Stone makes antisemitic comments about former members of Miami Boys Choir

The reporter, EJ Dickson, said that "it's likely some of them grew up to be anti-vaxxers who won't shake women's hands because they could possibly be menstruating."

By GADI ZAIG
Published: OCTOBER 4, 2022 10:58
The Miami Boys Choir has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter, creating a new generation of fans of the Orthodox pop group. (photo credit: Screenshots via Twitter, TikTok/Design by Jackie Hajdenberg)
The Miami Boys Choir has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter, creating a new generation of fans of the Orthodox pop group.
(photo credit: Screenshots via Twitter, TikTok/Design by Jackie Hajdenberg)

Rolling Stone reporter EJ Dickson wrote an article on Sunday for the magazine about the rise in popularity of the Miami Jewish Boys Choir, where she said that it's "probably not a great idea to ask any of them about their opinions on Israel and Palestine." 

Videos of the Miami Jewish Boys Choir have been garnering mass views on TikTok and Twitter in the past two weeks since their 2008 performance of "Yerushalayim" had gone viral.

Dickson previously made more alleged antisemitic statements about the music group on Rolling Stone's podcast Don’t Let This Flop on Wednesday last week prior to Sunday's publication of her article.

"I know enough about the Orthodox Jewish community. I do feel like one of these kids are gonna get Milkshake Duck’ed very fast," the Rolling Stone reporter said on the podcast. "It's more likely than not that some of them grew up to be anti-vaxxers who won't shake women's hands because they could possibly be menstruating. That is a very large possibility."

Dickson follows up by saying that she "prefers to ignore all this because [she] just wants to dance around to it in [her] kitchen."

"I do feel like one of these kids are gonna get Milkshake Duck’ed very fast," the Rolling Stone reporter said on the podcast. "It's more likely than not that some of them grew up to be anti-vaxxers who won't shake women's hands because they could possibly be menstruating."

EJ Dickson, Rolling Stone reporter

What does Milkshake Duck mean?

The term "Milkshake Duck" is referred to a situation where someone grasps a lot of the internet's attention, but shortly after garnering the newfound fame, "a dark or divisive facet from his past is discovered, promptly destroying the purity of the person’s reputation," as The New York Times described the term in a 2017 report.

The definition by Dictionary.com puts it more simply by saying that "a person (or thing) who becomes extremely popular on the internet for some positive reason, but as their popularity takes off and people dig into their past, they quickly become an object of outrage and hatred."

Based on Dickson's use of terminology and her article published this week on the choir, it can also be implied that what could get some of the boys (who are now at this point men) "canceled" is if they were Zionist - as she wrote that it wouldn't be recommended to know their thoughts on the Israeli-Arab conflict.

Reactions to Dickson's statements

"Based on her history, EJ Dickson clearly had an agenda when she recorded the podcast and wrote the article promoting it in a column entitled 'Mazel Tov.' What should have been a celebratory piece about the Miami Boys' Choir becoming a viral sensation turned into a discriminatory diatribe," said Liora Rez, Executive Director of the non-profit organization Stop Antisemitism.

Rolling Stone Magazine should demand more of their reporters than bias and bigotry and Dickson owes the Orthodox Jewish community an apology," she continued.

New Zionist Congress co-founder Blake Flayton tweeted responding to Dickson's antisemitic statements on the article, saying that the Rolling Stone editors "literally didn’t see a problem with it."



Tags orthodox jews social media antisemitism TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
3

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Yom Kippur fast times 2022
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by