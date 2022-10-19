The European Commission will hold an urgent conference about religious slaughter titled "Freedom of religion with regard to religious slaughter," The Jerusalem Post has learned. The participants were asked to keep a low profile and not speak of the event before it happens, on Thursday in Brussels.

A European Commission website publicized that on Thursday, the Commission will host a conference on freedom of religion with regard to religious slaughter, in partnership with the Council of Europe, the OSCE and the UN. Commissioner for Equality of the commission, Helena Dalli will deliver the opening remarks, according to the report.

"The conference will bring together representatives of the European Union (EU) Member States and other national authorities, special envoys and coordinators on combating antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred, representatives of national Jewish, Muslim and other religious communities, international organizations and independent experts," the European Commission site revealed.

"In its EU Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life and in its EU Anti-racism Action Plan, the Commission committed to facilitating the exchange of practices between national authorities, representatives of Jewish and Muslim communities, equality bodies, civil society and local level representatives and to draw on the experience of international organizations," the site said.

In a document that the participants received, obtained by the Post, the European Commission elaborated that it "is committed to ensuring freedom of religion or belief in the EU, including the rights for minority groups to express their religion through specific cultural, traditional and religious practices in line with the Charter on Fundamental Rights."

It was added that "recently, Muslim and Jewish communities have been expressing their rising concern about shrinking space for their freedom to practice their respective religions in Europe, in light of bans or discussions about possible bans of slaughter based on religious tradition."

In its judgment in December 2020, the Court of Justice of the EU acknowledged that Council Regulation 1099/2009 allows to "strike a fair balance between the protection of the welfare of animals when they are killed and, on the other, respect for the freedom to manifest religion." The commission explained in the document that the "EU Member States may adopt different rules based on the domestic context."

The event will be hosted by the initiator, Katharina von Schnurbein, Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life of the European Commission, who will open the event and close it.

Who are the participants?

The participants include Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, United States Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism; Miguel Moratinos, High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations; Nicola Beer, European Parliament Vice-President, Special envoy on combatting religious discrimination, including Antisemitism, and Chair of the Working group against Antisemitism of the European Parliament; Judge Mr. Yannis Ktistakis, European Court of Human Rights; Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President Conference of European Rabbis; Atik Ali, Chair of the Human Rights Commission of the National Forum for Cooperation of Religions in Finland; Elizabeta Kitanovic, Human Rights Officer, European Conference of Churches; Ariel Muzicant, President of European Jewish Congress; Mohamed Moussaoui, President of the French Council for Muslim Religion; Shimon Cohen, Director Shechita UK; Ruben Vis, Secretary General, NIK Organisation of Jewish communities in the Netherlands; Abdassamad El Yazidi, General Sekretär des ZMD (Central Council of Muslims), Germany.

In addition, a panel with religious leaders from Europe will take place, in the participation of Rabbi Michael Schudrich, Chief Rabbi of Poland; Imam Salahuddin Barakat, Malmö, Sweden; Pr. Manuel Enrique Barrios Prieto, Secretary General COMECE; Khalid Hajji, expert on interreligious dialogue and Rabbi Schlomo Elieser Hofmeister, Senior Rabbi of the Austrian Jewish community.