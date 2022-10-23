The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

'Kanye is right about the Jews' banner hung over LA highway

The banner appeared to be the work of the Goyim Defense League (GDL) and their leader Jon Minadeo Jr.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 09:50
A protestor carries a white supremacist and antisemitic sign outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 17, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
A protestor carries a white supremacist and antisemitic sign outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 17, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

A banner declaring that "Kanye [West] is right about the Jews" was hung over a Los Angeles highway on Saturday, according to white supremacist channels and an antisemitism watchdog NGO.

Another banner told drivers to "honk if you know," and a third advertised Goyim TV, a YouTube clone dedicated to antisemitic, white supremacist and neo-Nazi video content. 

The third banner also listed New Testament bible verse numbers, including one from Revelations that begins "Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie."

StopAntisemitism said that the banners were the works of the Goyim Defense League (GDL) and their leader Jon Minadeo Jr., who is behind Goyim TV.

"Good job by the GDL," praised a large white supremacist account on the Gab social media platform. "They are getting a ton of honks."

StopAntisemitism reported that when police arrived at the scene, Minadeo began to yell at one of the officers about "diversity hires" and immigrants taking over America "thanks to Jewish law."

"Kanye is right about the Jews."

Goyim Defense League

Goyim Defense League 

The GDL often hangs antisemitic banners over overpasses in Los Angeles.

“Honk if you know the Jews want a race war,” read a sign that the group hung in late August, JTA reported.

The white ethno-nationalist group has also engaged in mass antisemitic letter campaigns across the country. 

The flyers often are sealed in Ziploc bags and left in front of homes.

"Every single aspect of gun control is Jewish,” said one flyer from one letter campaign in mid-August.

Minadeo, who resides in the northern California city of Petaluma, was arrested in Poland at the beginning of September for demonstrating against Jews at the gates of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, The Press Democrat reported.

"Got handcuffed & arrested in Poland today for (((Hate Speech))) regarding Auschwitz," Minadeo wrote on Gab. "Just got released tonight with a fine and my chains and computer temporarily confiscated. Life's good! You can't keep me down Jews!"

According to the Press Democrat report, Minadeo and his associate Robert Wilson had held up signs including one that read  "Shoah the ADL [Anti-Defamation League," using the Hebrew name for the Holocaust.

In response to the banners, StopAntisemitism on Saturday called on network provider Cloudflare to remove the GDL's website.

Kanye West (illustrative). (credit: NRK P3/Flickr) Kanye West (illustrative). (credit: NRK P3/Flickr)

Kanye West's antisemitic rants

Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has engaged in several rants on podcasts and social media posts in which he has made comments about supposed Jewish people's collective power and control. 

In West's recent appearance on the Drink Champs Podcast, he blamed "Jewish Zionists" for the reports that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson had sexual intercourse next to a fireplace, claimed that "Jewish people have owned the Black voice," and described Disney as a Jewish platform.

In the same Drink Champs podcast, which was removed from Youtube, West also claimed that Jewish people "came into money through the lawyers" divorcing Christians because Catholics refused to do so.

West's Twitter and Instagram accounts had been restricted following his posts on similar subjects.

"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people," West said in a tweet on October 9, likely incorrectly referring to a stage in the defense readiness condition of the United States military, or DEFCON. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda."



Tags los angeles white supremacist neo-nazi antisemitism usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
2

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

US fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near Alaska

A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by