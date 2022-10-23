'Kanye is right about the Jews' banner hung over LA highway

A banner declaring that "Kanye [West] is right about the Jews" was hung over a Los Angeles highway on Saturday, according to white supremacist channels and an antisemitism watchdog NGO.

Another banner told drivers to "honk if you know," and a third advertised Goyim TV, a YouTube clone dedicated to antisemitic, white supremacist and neo-Nazi video content.

The third banner also listed New Testament bible verse numbers, including one from Revelations that begins "Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie."

StopAntisemitism said that the banners were the works of the Goyim Defense League (GDL) and their leader Jon Minadeo Jr., who is behind Goyim TV.

"Good job by the GDL," praised a large white supremacist account on the Gab social media platform. "They are getting a ton of honks."

"Kanye is right about the Jews" - white supremacist group 'Goyim Defense League' headed up by Jon Minadeo II dropped vile banner on the busy 110 highway in Los Angeles today.Minadeo is a well known neo-Nazi that was recently arrested while visiting Auschwitz. pic.twitter.com/BCQqRHTpr7 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 23, 2022

StopAntisemitism reported that when police arrived at the scene, Minadeo began to yell at one of the officers about "diversity hires" and immigrants taking over America "thanks to Jewish law."

The GDL often hangs antisemitic banners over overpasses in Los Angeles.

“Honk if you know the Jews want a race war,” read a sign that the group hung in late August, JTA reported.

The white ethno-nationalist group has also engaged in mass antisemitic letter campaigns across the country.

The flyers often are sealed in Ziploc bags and left in front of homes.

"Every single aspect of gun control is Jewish,” said one flyer from one letter campaign in mid-August.

Minadeo, who resides in the northern California city of Petaluma, was arrested in Poland at the beginning of September for demonstrating against Jews at the gates of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, The Press Democrat reported.

"Got handcuffed & arrested in Poland today for (((Hate Speech))) regarding Auschwitz," Minadeo wrote on Gab. "Just got released tonight with a fine and my chains and computer temporarily confiscated. Life's good! You can't keep me down Jews!"

According to the Press Democrat report, Minadeo and his associate Robert Wilson had held up signs including one that read "Shoah the ADL [Anti-Defamation League," using the Hebrew name for the Holocaust.

In response to the banners, StopAntisemitism on Saturday called on network provider Cloudflare to remove the GDL's website.

Kanye West (illustrative). (credit: NRK P3/Flickr)

Kanye West's antisemitic rants

Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has engaged in several rants on podcasts and social media posts in which he has made comments about supposed Jewish people's collective power and control.

In West's recent appearance on the Drink Champs Podcast, he blamed "Jewish Zionists" for the reports that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson had sexual intercourse next to a fireplace, claimed that " Jewish people have owned the Black voice ," and described Disney as a Jewish platform.

In the same Drink Champs podcast, which was removed from Youtube, West also claimed that Jewish people "came into money through the lawyers" divorcing Christians because Catholics refused to do so.

West's Twitter and Instagram accounts had been restricted following his posts on similar subjects.

"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people," West said in a tweet on October 9, likely incorrectly referring to a stage in the defense readiness condition of the United States military, or DEFCON. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda."