False, antisemitic info on circumcision dropped from online course

A dental assistant from the UK was asked to attend an online course, where she was surprised to be exposed to antisemitic and false content.

By JOSH ARONSON
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 14:12
A dental assistant from the United Kingdom was asked by her workplace to attend an online course on child safety through Bupa, an international organization of dentists, and was exposed to antisemitic content.

"As part of the course, we learned about signs of abuse, and it was written that Jews circumcise girls - a fact that is not true and even antisemitic," the assistant, whose name has been withheld from publication, Maariv.

"I was shocked and posted it on the Jewish Britain Facebook group."

The Maariv reporter contacted the Bupa regarding this, and they responded: "We thank you for bringing this to our attention. The course was prepared by a third party and was not reviewed by us. We have now instructed that this offensive content be taken down. We apologize to those who were harmed by this."

"Antisemitism should not be passed over in silence"

The CEO of Fighting Online Antisemitism (FOA), Tomer Aldubi, commented on the case.

"Antisemitism of any kind should not be passed over in silence, both in the public space and in the online space, and it is appropriate that this case should also be dealt with severely," he noted.

"Social media outlets have pledged to act against this, and only recently can the positive case of Twitter be noted, which rushed to close Kanye West's account within hours after he expressed antisemitic views. This is the course of action in which we expect everyone to act."



Tags United Kingdom circumcision antisemitism dentist
