Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

In the interaction, the rapper also showed paparazzi a spreadsheet of executives in which West claims the majority of them are Jewish.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 09:18
Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)
Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Rapper Kanye West suggested that a "Jewish doctor" wanted him to take medication that could have killed him, in a conversation with paparazzi last week.

West, who now goes by "Ye," claims that the doctor misdiagnosed him regarding his mental health issues. Ye has previously said that he has bipolar disorder.

"If I was on medication right now, then one pill could've been swapped out, and it would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again." Both music artists West mentioned died from an overdose.

"If I was on medication right now, then one pill could've been swapped out, and it would be Michael Jackson and Prince all over again."

Kanye West

"But because it didn't take the misdiagnosis, and I didn't take the medication, I'm able to speak to you guys clear and transparent," he continued.

He then shows the paparazzi a spreadsheet of media and entertainment companies on his phone, alleging that most of the names of the executives on the list are Jewish, furthering his rhetoric that Jewish people control the media and Hollywood.

West on Kyrie Irving

The rapper also posted onto Instagram a photo of NBA star Kyrie Irving, with the caption: "There are some real ones still here."

Irving made headlines last week for a controversial social media post last week which promoted a book called Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which purports to demonstrate how black people are true Israelites and that their identity has been stolen.

The NBA condemned Irving’s controversial post.

Upon receiving criticism for the post, Irving then asked: “Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody?"

Samuel Halpern contributed to this report.



