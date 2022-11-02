The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

A March of Lights to be held in Vienna in commemoration of "Kristallnacht"

Landmarks, institutions, and houses of worship to be lit up under the slogan "Let There Be Light"

By INTERNATIONAL MARCH OF THE LIVING
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 15:01

Updated: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 15:05
March of Light : 84 Years since Kristallnacht – commemoration events to be held in Jerusalem, Vienna and Dubai (photo credit: OURIEL MORGENSZTERN)
March of Light : 84 Years since Kristallnacht – commemoration events to be held in Jerusalem, Vienna and Dubai
(photo credit: OURIEL MORGENSZTERN)

Marking 84 years since "Kristallnacht / the November Pogrom” the International March of the Living is launching its third interfaith campaign of unity to remember Kristallnacht under the banner, “Let There Be Light”. The campaign is aiming to commemorate the past but also to raise awareness about the current atmosphere of intolerance, prejudice and racism that exists in the world today, by participating in a public educational effort that will be joined by people of all faiths and backgrounds.

On November 9-10, 1938, hundreds of synagogues were burned across Germany and thousands of Jewish-owned businesses were damaged or destroyed by Nazi vandals during the infamous Kristallnacht pogroms. Approximately 100 Jews were murdered and around 30,000 more were rounded up and sent to concentration camps, marking an ominous turning point in history, and a key juncture in the evolution of the Holocaust, the mass genocide of the Jews carried by Nazi Germany during WWII.

The ‘Let There Be Light’is a global initiative in which individuals, institutions, and houses of worship of all faiths leave a symbolic light on during the night of November 9, as a symbol of mutual responsibility and the shared struggle against antisemitism, racism, hatred, and intolerance.

This year, the International March of the Living together with its partners - the Nieshlos Foundation; Crossroad of Civilizations Museum at the UAE, Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM); META; the Jewish Community of Vienna, and the Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience at Rutgers University - will mark the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht with commemorative events in Jerusalem, Vienna and in Dubai, the first event of its kind in the Arab & Islamic world.

In Vienna, March of the Living takes part in the “Light of Hope” march organized by the Jewish Youth of Vienna. The march will be concluded by a commemoration ceremony. Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Austria said:

"The Pogroms of 1938 revealed the destructive potential of Antisemitism and mark the beginning of the expulsion, expropriation, and mass murder of Jews all over Europe. The pogroms and the Shoah were the result of centuries of Jew hatred. These days, our diverse and open societies need to be vigilant and determined to fight Antisemitism to enable Jewish communities to prosper".

It makes me proud to see the self-confidence of our youth as they are taking to the streets of Vienna to remember the November pogroms of 1938 and successfully mobilizing so many more youth organizations to join them in their common cause for a society free of Antisemitism and hate. This event shows that we will remain a vocal part of society with many allies to protect our open, diverse, and democratic society".

March of Light (Credit: Ouriel Morgensztern)March of Light (Credit: Ouriel Morgensztern)

Michel Gourary, Director of the European March of the Living said, "I am deeply moved to march on this ‘Kristallnacht’ commemoration in the streets of Vienna following the steps of my grandfather who lived in this city, who was a direct witness of the Pogrom of November 1938 and who had to suffer the horrible Nazi persecutions and harassments as so many other Jews in those streets of Vienna until he managed to escape to Riga in Latvia, in January 1939. He was a labor slave in several concentration camps until he was shot dead in April 1945. He lived through the war until he was shot dead in 1945 on the roadside on his second death march to Dachau camp.

I am bearing his name and that’s my legacy. That’s the reason why am so committed to promote the March of the Living, the largest Holocaust educational program of its kind". 

"I would like to salute our young marchers and alumni of MoRaH, the March of Remembrance and Hope of Austria. They represent some 6,000 of their comrades who already participated in the Annual March of the Living until now. And together with them, we will be united to shed a light of hope over the darkness of hate, racism and antisemitism".

In Jerusalem a moving ceremony will take place in which Holocaust survivors who witnessed Kristallnacht, Walter Bingham and David Cycowicz, will be honored, as messages of hope from around the world will be projected onto the walls of the old city. Performing artist Shuli Rand will close the ceremony with a song.

In Dubai a unique and historic event to be held on November 9th 2022, at the Crossroads of Civilisations Museum in Dubai, Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler (91) will tell the story of her survival and experience during the Holocaust to an audience in the United Arab Emirates. The event at the UAE at the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum, founded by H.E. Ahmed Obaid AlMansoori, will stand as the inaugural event of the new March of the Living Chapter in the Gulf, together with MOTL Ambassador in the Gulf, Eitan Neishlos.



Tags auschwitz Holocaust kristallnacht March of the Living
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
2

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by