The Israeli-American Council’s (IAC) School Watch initiative reported a rise of hundreds of percent of complaints on behalf of Jewish children on antisemitism in schools, one year after the watchdog’s founding.

School Watch was designed to “contribute to a safe school environment and reduce incidents of antisemitism, anti-Zionism, national origin discrimination and hate,” according to its mission statement.

Students, parents, or educators that have experienced antisemitism or encountered antisemitic or anti-Zionist content in schools are able to file complaints. The IAC then brings them to the attention of the school or district levels and follows them through.

“I cannot remember the last time that there were so many cases of teenagers using the word ‘Hitler’ in American public schools,” IAC’s CEO Shoham Nicolet told The Jerusalem Post from his home in California.

Nicolet shared that there has been a rise in incidents in public schools overall. Nicolet said he thinks some of them may be credited to the antisemitic statements made recently by rapper Kanye West and basketball player Kyrie Irving.

“It doesn’t matter if Adidas or Nike cancel their contracts with West and Irving, the message of hate is out there, rooted in classic and ancient antisemitism,” he said.

“In the past two to three weeks we have seen a dramatic deterioration in the situation regarding antisemitism in US public schools. I am very worried by this situation,” he added.

Antisemitic hate coming from US public schools

Nicolet explained that most of the Israeli-American community sends their children to public schools and that this is exactly where the hate is coming from.

“I don’t think that Israel fully understands the depth of the strategic significance and effect that these antisemitic incidents have on Israel’s perception in the US,” Nicolet said. He added that most of the funds and resources for combating antisemitism are geared toward young adults while studying in college, yet in his eyes, it is about time for Israel to fund these types of programs for younger audiences.

“We all know that BDS organizations like Jewish Voice for Peace and others have been active on college campuses for many years. But what about high school students, like those who filed a complaint with us from Colorado, that teenagers threatened a Jewish student to wear a gas mask? Hate and incitement have become more popular at younger ages. We need to combat it.”

Another phenomenon that Nicolet and his team are seeing is that many parents, especially Israeli-Americans, aren’t always aware of the fact that their child or they themselves experienced antisemitism. “Many parents don’t understand that what is being said to their child is actually antisemitic as well as the children themselves,” Nicolet explained. School Watch is working on advocacy on that front.

“Antisemitism is new to Israeli-Americans,” Nicolet explained. He pointed out that Israelis living in the US, as opposed to American Jews, “are still learning what it means to be a minority. It’s a matter of awareness.”

School Watch shared a number of photos of incidents of antisemitism and anti-Zionism in American schools.

One of them depicts a physics teacher who wrote “Overthrow the colonizers – stand with Palestine,” on a whiteboard in a Massachusetts school. Another shows a Hitler meme hung in a classroom by a teacher in California, that reads “rock, paper and scissors.”

Further documentation shows that at a Georgia school, a teacher gave out a worksheet about the Jordan River water crisis, positioning Israel, and the Jews, as stealing water: “The Jews have literally taken the water from our children’s hands.”

“We handle every request,” Nicolet said and added that they work in conjunction with all Jewish organizations that deal with these matters as well as local authorities. “If a parent needs to be prepared for a meeting with a school principal, we will prepare them,” he shared.

The complaints on School Watch can be filed anonymously; however, in cases in which the person filing the complaint would like to remain involved in the suit, the IAC will guide them on how to approach the school.

Children, parents or teachers who would like to file a complaint can visit: https://www.schoolwatch.me/