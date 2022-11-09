The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
KFC Germany encourages customers to 'treat themselves' on Kristallnacht

Almost an hour later, the company pushed another notification apologizing for what it called an "error in our system."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 18:04

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 18:06
An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012 (photo credit: REUTERS/TIM WIMBORNE)
An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
(photo credit: REUTERS/TIM WIMBORNE)

German fried chicken enthusiasts were shocked to receive a notification on their phones from KFC Germany encouraging them to "treat themselves" on Wednesday, as the anniversary of the 1938 Kristallnacht pogrom was commemorated.

"Commemoration of the Reichspogromnacht (the German name for Kristallnacht) - Treat yourself to more tender cheese with the crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!" read the push notification sent to customers' phones.

Almost an hour later, the company pushed another notification apologizing for what it called an "error in our system."

"Due to an error in our system, we sent an incorrect and inappropriate message through our app. We are very sorry about this, we will check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen gain. Please excuse this error," wrote the company.

GAZING AT the carnage of Kristallnacht, November 1938. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) GAZING AT the carnage of Kristallnacht, November 1938. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Dalia Grinfeld, associate director of European affairs at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) expressed outrage at the notification, tweeting "How wrong can you get on Kristallnacht @KFCDeutschland. Shame on you!"

German institutions spark outrage on Kristallnacht

The outrage surrounding the KFC notification comes on the heels of outrage in Israel surrounding a panel planned by Goethe Institut in Tel Aviv comparing the remembrance of the Holocaust to the remembrance of the "Nakba" on Kristallnacht.



