From Soul to Sole - Protecting the historical evidence of the Holocaust

Seventy-seven years after the end of World War II, as the generation of Holocaust survivors is fast disappearing, what remains to remind the world of the tragedy? The Jerusalem Post spoke with Dr. Shmuel Rosenman, chairman of the International March of the Living, and Wojtek Soczewica, Director-General of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, who described the efforts of their organizations to commemorate the Holocaust, as the generation of survivors passes into history.

The conversation was held prior to the Jerusalem Post Global Investment Forum in Marrakech, Morocco, on Thursday, where Soczewica, Eitan Neishlos, founder and president of the Neishlos Foundation, and Revital Yakin Krakovsky, Deputy CEO of the International March of the Living, are planning to unveil the joint initiative of the March of the Living and the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, entitled “The Soul to Sole Campaign.”

“We began the International March of the Living 35 years ago,” says Rosenman, “because we knew that the story of the Holocaust had to be told by the survivors.” Bringing students and adults to Auschwitz, he explains, and recreating the three-kilometer death march to the Birkenau complex together with survivors, took the experience to a different level, and ensured that participants would return to their communities around the world and tell the story of the Holocaust to their families and neighbors.

TORCH-LIGHTING CEREMONY in Dubai in memory of those who perished in the Holocaust. (Credit: Exceed2/March of the Living)

Rosenman says that today, it is even more important to conduct events like the March of the Living, given that the survivors are no longer present to provide their testimony. “The young generation living in Europe and the United States do not know about Auschwitz and the Holocaust,” he points out.

Each year, more than 10,000 people – Jews and non-Jews alike – join the March of the Living. In addition to remembering the Holocaust, Rosenman adds that one of the key messages of the March is fighting antisemitism, racism and all forms of hatred: “We are showing the world where hatred can lead.”

Rosenman notes that the March of the Living is expanding its message of Holocaust education to the Arab world. In early November, the organization marked the anniversary of Kristallnacht with commemorative events in Jerusalem, Vienna and Dubai, the first event of its kind in the Arab and Islamic world.

Ninety-one-year-old Holocaust survivor Eve Kugler told the story of her survival and experiences during the Holocaust to an audience of Jews and Arabs in Dubai. Says Rosenman, “When you hear the story from someone like this – who was there – it makes a difference. The Arab world does not know much about the Holocaust. It was very important to come to Dubai, which is a very tolerant place, and speak about it, and it is an excellent path to reach a new population that has been completely neglected.”.

Perhaps one of the most direct reminders of the Holocaust that visitors to Auschwitz encounter, notes Rosenman, are the thousands of children’s shoes that sit behind a glass case. “There are many Holocaust deniers around the world,” he says. “There is no stronger evidence than this pile of shoes of the children, who were thrown into the crematoriums just an hour after they last wore them. One million Jewish children were murdered during the Holocaust. It is our mission to remember.”

Wojtek Soczewica, Director-General of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, says that the number of people visiting the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum is growing each year. He estimates that more than one million visitors have arrived at the gates of the former camp in 2022 to learn about the horrific events that took place.

Like Shmuel Rosenman, he laments the passing of Holocaust survivors. “There are so many memorials that base their educational efforts on the testimony of survivors,” he says. “One day, we will be without their life testimonies. Therefore, it is crucial to document and record their memories and testimonies.”

The Foundation’s main task, he explains, is financing and facilitating the preservation of the camp’s infrastructure, such as the barracks, the crematoriums and the personal items of prisoners who perished in the camp. “These personal items,” he points out, “are material witnesses to the crimes committed here.” Soczewica continues, adding that “there is a fundamental logic behind our work in saving every single authentic item at the memorial, whether it was jewelry that victims brought into the camp, or photographs or shoes. They are telling the story. If we let these items perish, we are contributing, in a way, to Hitler’s mad plan to erase any trace of Jewish life in Europe or other groups targeted by this madness.”

Holocaust survivors, who were children in Auschwitz, together with Eitan Neishlos and Phyllis Greenberg Heideman, President of the International March of the Living (Credit: Tali Natapov - Neishlos Foundation)

The Foundation has prepared a master plan to preserve all of the items at Auschwitz to ensure that the evidence of what took place will remain. “Our endowment is in perpetuity because all future generations need access to this place.”

It is for this reason that the International March of the Living and the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation have joined in a campaign to preserve 8,000 children’s shoes at Auschwitz that are beginning to decompose. “It is a wonderful opportunity to partner with the March of the Living,” says Soczewica. “We have chosen a timeline with the March of the Living to save all 8,000 shoes and incorporate them into the main exhibit over the next two years.”

Shmuel Rosenman points out that remembering the Holocaust and educating people about its horrors carries a universal message for humanity. “If we want to prevent another Holocaust and racism, we must bring the rest of the world with us to share in this experience, and to see the piles of shoes in Auschwitz. We must fight antisemitism, and we must fight the deniers [of the Holocaust. The only weapon we have is education.”

Saving the Children’s Shoes – The Soul to Sole Campaign

Approximately 1.1 million people across German-occupied Europe were murdered in Auschwitz-Birkenau. Among the 1.3 million people deported to Auschwitz were some 232,000 children. The largest number of children arrived at the camp in the second half of 1942. The majority of them were Jewish children who were immediately murdered in gas chambers upon arrival.

More than 8,000 shoes stored at Auschwitz are rapidly disintegrating over time. The International March of the Living is partnering with the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, the Auschwitz Memorial, and the Neishlos Foundation in a global campaign at this link – to preserve the shoes of the children murdered in Auschwitz. Without immediate conservation, these shoes are in danger of disappearing as historical documentation of life and death.

Holocaust survivor Arie Pinsker visited the Auschwitz conservation lab last month and recounted how he lost his entire family in the gas chambers of Auschwitz II-Birkenau, with the exception of his older brother, who saved his life. Arie burst into tears at the sight of the tiny shoes and said, “It’s so hard for me to look at these shoes. I see them and think that my twin sisters’ shoes are here too.”

Eitan Neishlos, strategic partner of the March of the Living and the Soul to Sole project, added: “In so many cases, the tiny shoes left at Auschwitz are all that is left of young Jewish children murdered by the Nazis. Their shoes were stripped from them mercilessly, as were their names, their dreams and futures. By preserving these iconic shoes, we are preserving the memory of Jewish children who were the victims of perhaps the Nazis’ most harrowing cruelty.”