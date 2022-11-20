The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Kyrie Irving likely to return following suspension for antisemitism

Irving's next appearance will likely be Sunday night.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 00:50
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, Oct 29, 2022 (photo credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS/VIA REUTERS)
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, Oct 29, 2022
(photo credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS/VIA REUTERS)

Kyrie Irving's last appearance with the Brooklyn Nets occurred on Nov. 1 as controversy swirled around the team.

His next appearance is likely Sunday night when the Nets return home from a four-game road trip to face the Memphis Grizzlies, who will be without star Ja Morant.

Irving is expected to return after sitting out Brooklyn's past eight games. His last game was a four-point performance when the Nets folded in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls in Jacque Vaughn's head coaching debut after taking over from Steve Nash.

“It's exciting for everybody. I mean we miss Ky. We miss his presence on the floor.”

Kevin Durant

"It's exciting for everybody. I mean we miss Ky. We miss his presence on the floor," Brooklyn star Kevin Durant said. "I haven't talked to him since we've been on the road trip about it, the last couple of days. But we're looking forward to his return to the team. Definitely going to give us a much-needed spark."

Antisemitism controversy leads to suspension

Irving was the focal point of controversy for posting a link to an antisemitic film on Oct. 27, and was handed at least a five-game suspension when he did not apologize following a contentious media session at practice on Nov. 3.

Kyrie Irving, Nets @ Cavs, 17 January 2022 (credit: ERIK DROST/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Kyrie Irving, Nets @ Cavs, 17 January 2022 (credit: ERIK DROST/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

When the Nets suspended him, they stipulated Irving must complete several steps, including meeting with commissioner Adam Silver. They met last week, and Silver said he did not think Irving held antisemitic beliefs.

Since Irving's last appearance, the Nets are 5-3 and - even with allowing 153 points Tuesday at Sacramento - they are defending better recently.

Through Nov. 1, the Nets were allowing 118.8 points, 47.0 percent shooting and 41.2 percent from 3-point range. Since then, Brooklyn is allowing 104 points, 42.3 percent shooting and 35.8 percent from behind the arc.

Brooklyn returns after splitting a four-game West Coast trip. The Nets ended the trek by rallying from an 11-point deficit when Royce O'Neale capped his first career triple-double by tipping in the miss of a Durant jumper with seven-tenths of a second remaining in a 109-107 win Thursday.

Durant scored 35 points and has scored at least 25 in each game. He is the first player with such a streak since Michael Jordan did it in 16 straight to start 1988-89. The last player to achieve the feat in 17 straight was Rick Barry for the first 25 games of the 1966-67 season for the San Francisco Warriors.



Tags United States new york sports basketball nba Brooklyn antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by