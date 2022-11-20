Kyrie Irving likely to return following suspension for antisemitism

Kyrie Irving's last appearance with the Brooklyn Nets occurred on Nov. 1 as controversy swirled around the team.

His next appearance is likely Sunday night when the Nets return home from a four-game road trip to face the Memphis Grizzlies, who will be without star Ja Morant.

Irving is expected to return after sitting out Brooklyn's past eight games. His last game was a four-point performance when the Nets folded in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls in Jacque Vaughn's head coaching debut after taking over from Steve Nash.

“It's exciting for everybody. I mean we miss Ky. We miss his presence on the floor.” Kevin Durant

"It's exciting for everybody. I mean we miss Ky. We miss his presence on the floor," Brooklyn star Kevin Durant said. "I haven't talked to him since we've been on the road trip about it, the last couple of days. But we're looking forward to his return to the team. Definitely going to give us a much-needed spark."

Antisemitism controversy leads to suspension

Irving was the focal point of controversy for posting a link to an antisemitic film on Oct. 27, and was handed at least a five-game suspension when he did not apologize following a contentious media session at practice on Nov. 3.

Kyrie Irving, Nets @ Cavs, 17 January 2022 (credit: ERIK DROST/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

When the Nets suspended him, they stipulated Irving must complete several steps, including meeting with commissioner Adam Silver. They met last week, and Silver said he did not think Irving held antisemitic beliefs.

Since Irving's last appearance, the Nets are 5-3 and - even with allowing 153 points Tuesday at Sacramento - they are defending better recently.

Through Nov. 1, the Nets were allowing 118.8 points, 47.0 percent shooting and 41.2 percent from 3-point range. Since then, Brooklyn is allowing 104 points, 42.3 percent shooting and 35.8 percent from behind the arc.

Brooklyn returns after splitting a four-game West Coast trip. The Nets ended the trek by rallying from an 11-point deficit when Royce O'Neale capped his first career triple-double by tipping in the miss of a Durant jumper with seven-tenths of a second remaining in a 109-107 win Thursday.

Durant scored 35 points and has scored at least 25 in each game. He is the first player with such a streak since Michael Jordan did it in 16 straight to start 1988-89. The last player to achieve the feat in 17 straight was Rick Barry for the first 25 games of the 1966-67 season for the San Francisco Warriors.