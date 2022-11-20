Holocaust education bringing together business and philanthropy

Eitan Neishlos, president and founder of Neishlos Capital and its philanthropic arm, the Neishlos Foundation, discussed the synergy between philanthropy and business and outlined his philanthropic vision as part of a panel discussion with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, managing editor of jpost.com at the Jerusalem Post Global Investment forum 2022 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Neishlos described the activities of Neishlos Capital, an investment house that specializes in fintech and payment solutions. One of the most successful companies in the Neishlos portfolio is Resonance, a leading player in card-present payment infrastructure, such as credit card machines and ATMs which have been active around the world, including Israel, South Africa, Latin America and Australia.

Another Neishlos company, CashD, enables employees early wage access, inspired by the Biblical tradition to pay one’s employees at the end of every workday. “We took the Biblical commandment of paying one’s workers by the end of each day and blended it with contemporary technology to address a real-world problem of the risks of debt and credit holes for various populations around the world. Neishlos Capital has demonstrated that we can be very profitable while maintaining a socially responsible conscience.”

Education against passivism in the face of hatred

Neishlos described the activities of the Neishlos Foundation, inspired by the story of his late grandmother, who survived the Holocaust and was saved by a righteous Christians, the Chodosevitch family. The Foundation’s activities with Courage to Care in Australia, have promoted tolerance and understanding. “We have educated over 200,000 young adults of all religious denominations and communities,” Neishlos said, “by providing meaningful engagement and education, and by inspiring these young adults not to be passive in the face of hatred, but to stand up and speak out when they see any form of discrimination, including antisemitism.”

“We are here to make a speech about investing in Holocaust education for the future of all mankind” Yakin Krakovsky

Most recently, the Neishlos Foundation has become involved in commemorative events surrounding the Holocaust. Neishlos participated in last year’s March of the Living and lit the Torch of Hope at a special ceremony held on Holocaust Remembrance Day at Auschwitz-Birkenau, together with Dr. Ahmed Obaid AlMansoori, founder of the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in the United Arab Emirates. In November, the Neishlos Foundation helped support an event in Dubai commemorating the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

The Panel at Global Investment Forum 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“Soul to Sole" - restoring 8,000 children’s shoes at Auschwitz

Neishlos was joined onstage in Marrakech by Revital Yakin Krakovsky, Deputy CEO of the International March of the Living, and Wojtek Soczewica, director-general of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, who introduced “Soul to Sole,” a joint project of the March of the Living and the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation to restore 8,000 children’s shoes at Auschwitz that are rapidly decomposing. “We are here to make a speech about investing in Holocaust education for the future of all mankind,” said Yakin Krakovsky. We are protecting history and defending memory.”

Soczewica, Director-General of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, explained that the Foundation’s main task is financing and facilitating the preservation of the camp’s infrastructure, such as the barracks, the crematoriums and the personal items of prisoners who perished in the camp. “This is the most important mission of the Foundation, because we want to keep the evidence, and every single item is evidence.”

The Neishlos Foundation provided seed funding for the Sole to Soul campaign. “We’re now promoting engagement with young adults around the world,” said Neishlos, “to not only participate in restoring the shoes, but to adopt the stories so that the memories survive.”

After a moving panel, one of the panelists commented, “It’s inspirational to hear, and it truly touches the soul”.