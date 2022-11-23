A German man was sentenced Thursday to nearly six years in prison for sending threatening letters signed with the acronym of a neo-Nazi group.
The man, who was identified only as Alexander M. in keeping with German privacy rules, got five years and 10 months in prison, news agency dpa reported.
A court in Frankfurt found the 54-year-old guilty on a range of charges including inciting crime, inciting hatred, disturbing the peace, issuing threats, and assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to dpa.
He allegedly sent letters via text, email and fax to politicians, lawyers and journalists signed "NSU 2.0," an acronym for a neo-Nazi gang called the National Socialist Underground.
Who were the National Socialist Underground?
NSU members are suspected of murdering between 2000 and 2007 at least nine immigrants, eight Turks and a Greek, as well as a policewoman. The racially-motivated violence shook Germany, a country that believed it had learned the lessons of its past.
German law bans the display of any Nazi iconography.