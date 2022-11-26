NYPD arrest 14-year-old who threw eggs at Jewish kid

A 14-year-old kid was arrested on Monday by the NYPD for assaulting a Jewish boy on East 18th Street in Brooklyn, New York last month.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter account posted a recorded video last month of the incident taking place, where the kid and a few others threw eggs at him and made anti-Jewish statements.

INVESTIGATION UPDATEA 14-year-old Brooklyn resident was taken into custody on 11/21 regarding this incident . We continue our investigation into the other perpetrators.https://t.co/JA1BpC8oOW pic.twitter.com/jUCW79BBvO — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) November 23, 2022

The incident took place on October 24, when a group of youths attacked a Jewish teenager, making anti-Jewish statements, according to the police.

The NYPD asks to contact 800-577-TIPS with any information on other suspects.

Antisemitism in New York City

This incident comes after a wave of antisemitic attacks on Jews in New York City. On November 9, a gang attacked an orthodox Jewish man and knocked off his hat, according to Shmira Public Safety.

A video of the incident was published on the nonprofit organization's social media accounts, saying: "Yet another antisemitic attack on an innocent visibly Jewish person. A group of 4 assaulted the man, while knocking his hat off. Our members successfully apprehended the group after a brief foot pursuit. Tnx to NYPD for placing the assailant under arrest."

JUST NOW IN BORO PARK:Yet another antisemitic attack on an innocent visibly Jewish person. A group of 4 assaulted the man, while knocking his hat off. Our members successfully apprehended the group after a brief foot pursuit. Tnx to #NYPD for placing the assailant under arrest. pic.twitter.com/nP8oqtdjxs — Shmira Public Safety (@Shmira) November 9, 2022

New York's Jewish community has been subject to increased antisemitic street violence over recent years, with the NYPD reporting that antisemitic hate crimes were up by 114%.

Michael Starr contributed to this article.