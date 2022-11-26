The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

NYPD arrest 14-year-old who threw eggs at Jewish kid

After yet another antisemitic attack, the NYPD has arrested a suspect for the assault of a Jewish teenager last month.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2022 08:24
NYPD vehicle (photo credit: REUTERS)
NYPD vehicle
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A 14-year-old kid was arrested on Monday by the NYPD for assaulting a Jewish boy on East 18th Street in Brooklyn, New York last month.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter account posted a recorded video last month of the incident taking place, where the kid and a few others threw eggs at him and made anti-Jewish statements.

The incident took place on October 24, when a group of youths attacked a Jewish teenager, making anti-Jewish statements, according to the police.

The NYPD asks to contact 800-577-TIPS with any information on other suspects.

Antisemitism in New York City

This incident comes after a wave of antisemitic attacks on Jews in New York City. On November 9, a gang attacked an orthodox Jewish man and knocked off his hat, according to Shmira Public Safety.

A video of the incident was published on the nonprofit organization's social media accounts, saying: "Yet another antisemitic attack on an innocent visibly Jewish person. A group of 4 assaulted the man, while knocking his hat off. Our members successfully apprehended the group after a brief foot pursuit. Tnx to NYPD for placing the assailant under arrest."

New York's Jewish community has been subject to increased antisemitic street violence over recent years, with the NYPD reporting that antisemitic hate crimes were up by 114%.

Michael Starr contributed to this article.



Tags American Jewry United States new york antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by