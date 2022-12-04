Antisemitic, racist, homophobic graffiti found in Virginia

Graffiti that reads “f*** kikes,” “f***ots” and “f*** n****rs” and which included swastikas was found this weekend at a shopping center in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to Gil Preuss, CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

“The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is deeply disturbed by the discovery of antisemitic, racist and homophobic graffiti in Loudoun County this weekend,” a press release on behalf of the Jewish Federation stated.

“The use of the symbol ‘1488’ in particular indicates the perpetrator’s endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs.”

The Federation added that it is working with its security and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office to look into the incident.

Swastika scrawled on synagogue in Bnei Brak, July 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Not the first time

This isn’t the first instance of antisemitic, homophobic and racist graffiti to appear in the region.

Just two weeks ago, graffiti was found at the College Park-U of MD Metrorail Station, just one week after antisemitic graffiti reading “No Mercy for Jews” was discovered on the Bethesda Trolley Trail.