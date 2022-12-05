The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Sacha Baron Cohen condemns Kanye West's antisemitism as Borat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 13:44
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who played the character Borat, arrives for the U.S. premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood October 23, 2006. (photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTEN)
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who played the character Borat, arrives for the U.S. premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood October 23, 2006.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTEN)

Sacha Baron Cohen, playing his alter ego character Borat, called out Kanye West and the rise of antisemitism in the US at a White House reception and a music-filled Kennedy Center Honors show on Sunday night.

In the presence of President Joe Biden, Cohen, as Borat, said, ”I must say I’m very upset about the antisemitism in the US today. It’s not fair. Kazakhstan is the number one Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal. Stop the steal,” he said.

“Your Kayne. He tried to move to Kazakhstan and even tried to change his name to Kazakhstan-ye West. But we said no. He’s too antisemitic even for us.”

Borat

What is the Kennedy Center Honors Show?

At the show, actor George Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and rock group U2 were celebrated on Sunday for their contributions to the arts at The Kennedy Center event. Now in its 45th year, the event recognizes stars from music, stage and screen for their contributions to American culture.

SACHA BARON COHEN appears in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,’ a sequel to his 2006 comedy, ‘Borat.’ (credit: COURTESY AMAZON STUDIOS/TNS)SACHA BARON COHEN appears in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,’ a sequel to his 2006 comedy, ‘Borat.’ (credit: COURTESY AMAZON STUDIOS/TNS)

At a reception for the five honorees at the White House, Biden addressed each artist personally, praising their individual talents and saying they embodied the spirit of the country.

“Tonight, we celebrate a truly exceptional... group of artists who embody the very spirit of ‘We the People,’” Biden said.

The room was packed with celebrities, the White House’s second star-studded event in recent days.



