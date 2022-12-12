The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Kanye West named antisemite of the year

"Kanye West's threats of violence, hateful conduct, and hate speech all led him to winning this year's title," watchdog group StopAntisemitism, who has run the annual contest for four years, said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2022 23:51
Kanye West (illustrative). (photo credit: NRK P3/Flickr)
Kanye West (illustrative).
(photo credit: NRK P3/Flickr)

Disgraced rapper Kanye West won the dishonorable title of “Antisemite of the Year” by a group that tracks Jewish hate.

The announcement was made Sunday night on Twitter by watchdog group StopAntisemitism. The other two finalists for the group's fourth annual contest included Palestinian-Jordanian luxury real estate developer Mohamed Hadid — the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid — and Jon Minadeo II head of the white supremacist group the Goyim Defense League (GDL). Voting closed on Sunday. 

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

How did Kanye "win" antisemite of 2022?

West, who has legally changed his name to "Ye," tweeted last month that he was going to go “Death Con 3” on Jews, followed by a slew of antisemitic rants on Twitter. Adidas, Balenciaga and other firms have severed ties with the performer, costing him a large portion of his fortune.

Earlier this month, West sparked further outrage when he praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his Info Wars show. 

“I like Hitler. ... I’m not trying to be shocking, I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened, let’s look at the facts of that and Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities,” West said while wearing a full black face mask.

"Kanye West's threats of violence, hateful conduct, and hate speech all led him to winning this year's title."

StopAntisemitism

Upon announcing the winner, StopAntisemitism said: "Kanye West's threats of violence, hateful conduct, and hate speech all led him to winning this year's title,"  

Haley Cohen contributed to this report. 



