Social media prankster swipes hasidic black hat, makes antisemitic comments

A social media influencer known for pulling pranks recorded themself wearing an "acquired Jewish hat."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 21, 2023 22:36
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A social media influencer called Mizzy, 18, recorded themselves saying antisemitic slurs on Thursday, Shomrim reported in a tweet.

In the video, Mizzy is seen wearing a stolen black hat, and says "I'm a f***ing Jew" and then speaking in gibberish.

This online prankster, operating behind the handles mizzygram and mizzythemenacee, uses their social media platform to play practical jokes and disrupt innocent bystanders. "Mizzy" has recorded themselves riding their bike into random places in the city of London, such as a McDonald's kitchen.

They have also filmed themself seeking out strangers in the city and disrupting them with the intention of filming. 

It is unclear how the hat was acquired by this social media user. Shomrim's post also asked for help finding the initial owner of the hasidic hat, and looking for any lead possible to connect the prankster to the piece of traditional garb.

A Jewish man walks with young Jewish boys in Golders Green, London, January 10 , 2015. The Community Security Trust (CST), which provides security advice to Britain's estimated 260,000 Jews, said police in London and Manchester in northern England had agreed to increase patrols at synagogues and oth (credit: PAUL HACKETT/REUTERS)A Jewish man walks with young Jewish boys in Golders Green, London, January 10 , 2015. The Community Security Trust (CST), which provides security advice to Britain's estimated 260,000 Jews, said police in London and Manchester in northern England had agreed to increase patrols at synagogues and oth (credit: PAUL HACKETT/REUTERS)

Stamford Hill antisemitism

The Shomrim have reported on various antisemitic instances throughout the years in the Stamford Hill area of London. Shomrim reported a series of other antisemitic incidents that did not only target Jewish males, such as bicycle assaults, but even children and mothers with babies. 

Of some other incidents in the neighborhood, they have included a brick being thrown through a synagogue window during evening prayers in Stamford Hill, a neighborhood known for its large hasidic Jewish population. 

Another antisemitic incident in east London took place last week, when a minicab driver told a pregnant Jewish woman after picking her up from a hospital on November 15 that he would no longer transport Jews because of Israeli action against Palestinians, the Stamford Hill Shomrim claimed, citing a Hackney Police report.

"This is the last time I am taking Jews as you kill Muslims in Israel," the driver reportedly said after noticing she was Jewish.



