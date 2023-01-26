The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Latin American legislators join Jewish groups to spread IHRA definition of antisemitism

Representatives from ten countries – such as Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala Brazil and more – will be in attendance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 26, 2023 00:19
The Israel Allies Foundation holds a conference on antisemitism in the Congress of Guatemala. (photo credit: ISRAEL ALLIES FOUNDATION)
Government officials from Latin America will join the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) and the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) at a conference regarding the adoption and implementation of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism.

The conference will take place on January 29th in Miami, the associations announced Wednesday. Representatives from ten countries – such as Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala Brazil and more – will be in attendance.

Speakers at the event include Guatemalan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mario Bucaro, Israel’s Consul General in Miami Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, former Mayor of Bal Harbor Gabriel Groisman and President of Fuentes Latina, Leah Soibel.

The importance of antisemitism awareness

“We are proud to work with the Israel Allies Foundation and to support Israel from the Dominican Republic Congress with the formation of a group of deputies who love Israel,” said Deputy Dorina Rodriguez from the Dominican Republic. 

20 FOREIGN PARLIAMENTARIANS, in Israel as members of the Israel Allies Foundation, present Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with a resolution confirming their support for the Jewish state and the IHRA working definition of antisemitism. (credit: AVI HAYOUN) 20 FOREIGN PARLIAMENTARIANS, in Israel as members of the Israel Allies Foundation, present Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with a resolution confirming their support for the Jewish state and the IHRA working definition of antisemitism. (credit: AVI HAYOUN)

“Especially at this important moment with the excellent relations between both countries,” Rodriguez added.

Minister Bucaro shared the sentiments towards the State of Israel, declaring that “Jews and Christians working together to promote support for Israel and Judeo-Christian values can make a real impact across the globe” and hailing the IAF for playing an “instrumental role in our decision to move the Guatemalan embassy to Jerusalem.”

The legislators plan to draft and sign a resolution together which calls for the study, adoption, and implementation of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism.

“With Israel under constant attack and antisemitic hatred flourishing on an unprecedented scale globally, it is time for friends of the Jewish people and state – both across Latin America and worldwide – to stand up and take meaningful action,” said Combat Antisemitism Movement CEO, Sacha Roytman-Dratwa. 

“One of the most effective ways for lawmakers to have an impact in the collective effort against Jew-hatred is to promote the adoption and implementation of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism” Roytman-Dratwa added.

The Israel Allies Foundation

Coordinating across 50 Israel Allies Caucus branches around the world, the IAF has worked to promote communication between parliamentarians and legislators around the world who believe Israel has the right to exist in peace within secure borders since its inception in 2007. 

“The success of diplomatic tools like the IHRA working definition of antisemitism can only be as effective as their implementation,” IAF Latin America Director Leopoldo Martinez said. “We know we can count on the parliamentarians in the Israel Allies network to creatively and powerfully implement this tool among others to combat antisemitism and its new manifestation, Anti-Zionism.”



Tags south america latin america israel advocacy Israel Allies Foundation IHRA definition of antisemitism Combat Antisemitism Movement
