New York Republican congressman George Santos reportedly joked about Hitler and made "deeply offensive" comments about Jewish people and Black people in an old Facebook comment, multiple sources reported on Thursday.

The resurfaced statements by Santos were reportedly nearly 12 years ago, according to exclusive screenshots that were obtained by Patch media.

The news outlet stated that they verified and received the screenshots through a former friend of Santos. A former roommate of the New York politician told Patch that the now congressman would make offensive jokes about Jews regularly.

The story was also picked up by Vanity Fair and Business Insider.

Santos's attorney claimed that the comment is fake in an email to Patch.

The congressman deleted his Facebook late last year.

Nonpartisan organization StopAntisemitism commented on the incident, saying that they are "disgusted to learn that Congressman George Santos, who lied about being Jewish during his campaign, had previously posted vile comments about Adolf Hitler and Jewish and Black people."

Santos's other controversies

Santos began his term in Congress earlier this month. He represents the third district of the state of New York, which covers some parts of New York City's Queens borough.

Also around the start of his term, he lied about having Jewish heritage, and also lied that his grandparents fled the Holocaust.

In his campaign launch video for Congress, he stated: “I’ve seen how socialism destroys people’s lives because my grandparents survived the Holocaust.”

Another former roommate of Santos said that he used a "fake Jewish-sounding last name" to raise funds on GoFundMe, according to a Business Insider report.