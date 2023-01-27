The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Nearly 25% of Israeli Jews experience antisemitism abroad - survey

The survey was conducted among Jewish Israelis in preparation for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, 2023. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 15:26
A Star of David necklace.
Some 25% of Israeli Jews questioned for a survey reported that they have experienced antisemitism abroad (outside of Israel) and 36% reported that they avoid traveling abroad for fear of being identified as Jews, according to a recent report from the World Zionist Organization (WZO).

"The responsibility for the safety and security of our Jewish brothers in the Diaspora rests with the local governments in each and every country."

WZO Chairman Yaakov Hagoel

The Israeli Geocartography Institute conducted the research which was spearheaded by Prof. Avi Dagani and Dr. Rina Dagani via the internet. They polled men and women over the age of 18 who constitute a representative sample of Jewish Israeli society within a margin of error of 4.4%, according to the WZO.

The survey was conducted ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, 2023. 

The study also determined that nearly half of the Israeli public is afraid to wear outward symbols of Judaism in public abroad. When asked about specific countries in which they felt particularly unsafe, 62% of respondents listed Turkey as the most dangerous, followed by France. Also on the list although much lower down were Germany, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. 

: An Israel El Al airlines plane is seen after its landing following its inaugural flight between Tel Aviv and Nice at Nice international airport, France, April 4, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD/FILE PHOTO) : An Israel El Al airlines plane is seen after its landing following its inaugural flight between Tel Aviv and Nice at Nice international airport, France, April 4, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD/FILE PHOTO)

'We must not turn a blind eye to Diaspora Jews'

The WZO's Raheli Baratz - Rix, Head of the Department for Combatting Antisemitism and Enhancing Resilience, said: 

"As 2022 comes to an end, the Department for Combatting Antisemitism and Enhancing Resilience is constantly monitoring the trends and processes of antisemitism around the world, with Israeli society and Diaspora Jewry at the core of who are affected by these processes.

"At this time, when antisemitism is everywhere, we must not turn a blind eye to ...the lives of our brothers in the Diaspora. Therefore, it is our role as a country to bear the burden and act to eradicate antisemitism worldwide through outreach and awareness along with the efforts of security forces."

WZO chairman, Yaakov Hagoel, added: "The responsibility for the safety and security of our Jewish brothers in the Diaspora rests with the local governments in each and every country. We should not take lightly the antisemitic events that are now taking place all over the world - phenomena of this type have a...dangerous end. The State of Israel is a strong moral and ethical country that will continue to work to ensure the safety and security of all Jews wherever they choose to live."



