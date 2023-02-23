Goyim Defense League harass Jews outside Chabad in Orlando

Antisemitic protesters from the Goyim Defense League (GDL) harassed Jewish people at the entrance of the Chabad in Orlando, new video footage posted on social media on Wednesday showed.

Videos posted on Twitter show members of the antisemitic organization approaching a car driven by an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man. The GDL protesters were also shown approaching police vehicles holding signs promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories, who drove by the protesters.

"Leave our country, go back to Israel. You know, where you bomb Palestinian kids?" a GDL protester holding a megaphone said in the video. He also accused the Jewish man he was harassing of trying to run him over. A Wednesday report by Forward stated that the protester holding the megaphone is GDL founder Jon Minadeo, and the footage was taken on Friday.

“Leave our country go back to Israel”“Heil hitler” “sir do you think you should be put in an oven” These “GDL” nazi animals have been terrorizing & targeting Jews & Jewish communities with impunity Police are refrained from doing anything. This needs to be stopped pic.twitter.com/WGJrt9GZjE — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) February 22, 2023

Slurs used by GDL

"You look like a Jewish horse. Look at the horse-face on this Jew," Minadeo said. Other remarks he used to harass Jews include "filthy" and "piece of s***."

"The cops work straight for the f***ing Jews," he said.

The GDL had recently moved its headquarters to Florida from California's Bay Area. The organization also operates GoyimTV, an online platform that streams antisemitic content and propaganda about Jewish people, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Gabe Stutman/JTA contributed to this report.