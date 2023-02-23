The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Goyim Defense League harass Jews outside Chabad in Orlando

Videos posted on Twitter show members of the antisemitic organization approaching a car driven by an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 22:21
People waving Nazi swastika flags argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center, where Turning Point USA's (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is being held, in Tampa, Florida, US July 23, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)
People waving Nazi swastika flags argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center, where Turning Point USA's (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is being held, in Tampa, Florida, US July 23, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

Antisemitic protesters from the Goyim Defense League (GDL) harassed Jewish people at the entrance of the Chabad in Orlando, new video footage posted on social media on Wednesday showed.

Videos posted on Twitter show members of the antisemitic organization approaching a car driven by an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man. The GDL protesters were also shown approaching police vehicles holding signs promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories, who drove by the protesters.

"Leave our country, go back to Israel. You know, where you bomb Palestinian kids?" a GDL protester holding a megaphone said in the video. He also accused the Jewish man he was harassing of trying to run him over. A Wednesday report by Forward stated that the protester holding the megaphone is GDL founder Jon Minadeo, and the footage was taken on Friday. 

Slurs used by GDL

"You look like a Jewish horse. Look at the horse-face on this Jew," Minadeo said. Other remarks he used to harass Jews include "filthy" and "piece of s***."

"The cops work straight for the f***ing Jews," he said.

The GDL had recently moved its headquarters to Florida from California's Bay Area. The organization also operates GoyimTV, an online platform that streams antisemitic content and propaganda about Jewish people, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Gabe Stutman/JTA contributed to this report.



Tags Chabad nazism neo-nazi Florida antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
4

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by