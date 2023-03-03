Trump calls George Soros ‘puppeteer’ in fundraising email

Former US president Donald Trump called billionaire Jewish investor George Soros a "puppeteer" in an email for his 2024 presidential campaign, invoking an antisemitic trope that Jews secretly control governments and institutions.

Soros, who invested over $170 million last year to support Democratic political campaigns, is frequently targeted by conspiracy theorists and the political right.

Trump doubles down on accusing Soros of ‘buying’ Biden's reelection

“Patriot, I'm now being ATTACKED for exposing George Soros and the millions and millions of dollars he's spent to BUY the White House. But let me be perfectly clear: I WILL NOT BE SILENCED for calling out the billionaire puppeteer who has wreaked havoc on our borders, our justice system and our nation.”

“And I know YOU won't either, Patriot. As Soros and his puppets in the media try to SILENCE us for exposing Soros' election meddling and corruption, I'm asking the 'Silent' Majority to DOUBLE DOWN and send a LOUD message that 2024 is the year we're taking our country back for good!”

“Please make a contribution to show Soros that the Silent Majority will keep fighting to stop him from buying Biden's second term in 2024 – for 1,000% impact.”

Billionaire investor George Soros attends the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria, June 21, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

This comes after the Forward reported last month that Trump had accused Soros in a series of fundraising emails of attempting to “single-handedly buy” the election.

“Friend, the corrupt left-wing billionaire George Soros spent over $128 MILLION in 2022 to ensure Biden and the Democrats held the Senate,” read another campaign email. “Now, Soros thinks he can single-handedly BUY Joe Biden's second term. But there's one thing Soros and the Left underestimate about 2024... the millions of America First patriots like YOU who are willing to FIGHT BACK. When this grassroots army fights as one united front, Soros is no match for our sheer will to SAVE our country.”