WWE issues apology for using Auschwitz footage in promo video

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) issued an apology on Friday for using footage of the Auschwitz concentration camp used during the Holocaust for a promotional video for its recent WrestleMania 39 two-day event held last weekend.

The footage was used in a video promoting a match between WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. Domink Mysterio stated "You think this is a game to me? I served hard time. And I survived,” in reference to his December arrest and jail time. As he made the statement, an image of Auschwitz concentration camp appeared on screen.

So WWE used footage of Auschwitz in the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio video package that aired on its pre-show. Relevant shot is at about the 15-second mark. What an unforced error that is.

WWE issued a public apology stating that they “had no knowledge of what was depicted. As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately. We apologize for this error."

Many were quick to question the circumstances around the “error” including the Auschwitz memorial museum.

The museum tweeted, “The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call "an editing mistake". Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.”

The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call "an editing mistake". Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.

Other incidents by WWE wrestlers

Brian Kendrick, a former WWE wrestler, was forced to apologize after comments surfaced of him engaging in Holocaust denial.

Kendrick reportedly said that the Holocaust was "overblown and the Red Cross stated it was only 250,000 Jews who were killed and the number was blown up to justify the creation of Israel."