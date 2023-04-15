The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Anti-Israel Jewish IfNotNow activists disrupt Ron DeSantis speech

Activists went onstage where DeSantis was speaking, yelling: "Jews against DeSantis!" as they were dragged off by security.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 15, 2023 18:42

Updated: APRIL 15, 2023 18:44
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a book tour visit at Adventure Outdoors gun shop in Smyrna, Georgia, US March 30, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER)
Activists from the organization IfNotNow disrupted a speech by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a GOP fundraiser in New Hampshire on Friday evening.

The organization tweeted a video of the incident the following morning with a caption accusing the Florida governor of being antisemitic and stating that his "actions and policies both support Israeli apartheid and put Jews in danger."

The video of the incident can be seen below:

The activists went onstage where DeSantis was speaking, yelling: "Jews against DeSantis!" as they were dragged off by security. They also carried a banner reading "Ron DeSantis: Loves Israel, hates Jews."

What is IfNotNow?

IfNotNow describes itself as a "movement of American Jews organizing our community to end US support for Israel's apartheid system and demand equality, justice, and a thriving future for all Palestinians and Israelis," their website states.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis speaks during a campaign rally by then US president Donald Trump at Pensacola International Airport in Pensacola, Florida, US, October 23, 2020. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)Florida Governor Ron Desantis speaks during a campaign rally by then US president Donald Trump at Pensacola International Airport in Pensacola, Florida, US, October 23, 2020. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

DeSantis announced in March that he would travel to Israel later this month to attend the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem's event “Celebrate the Faces of Israel,” where he will also speak at The Jerusalem Post conference. DeSantis promised in 2019 to “be the most pro-Israel governor in America.”

Late last year, the Florida governor stated that the West Bank "is not occupied territory, it is disputed territory" at the Republican Jewish Coalition's (RJC) in Las Vegas.



