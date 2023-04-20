12-year-old arrested in connection to antisemitic attacks in NY

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Queens, New York on Tuesday in connection to an antisemitic attack on April 7, the third day of Passover.

The boy was part of a trio - two boys and one girl - who allegedly shouted antisemitic slurs at a person outside a synagogue in Far Rockaway, New York and threw rocks at him, according to ABC 7 news.

The police are still looking for the other two people who were involved in attacking the man. The girl had allegedly threatened the 49-year-old man with a razor before a passerby intervened and the trio ran off.

The incident occurred the same day as another antisemitic incident in Queens. According to the police, a trio physically assaulted a man after he confronted them about antisemitic slurs.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is helping the police locate the other two, but the police believe that the 12-year-old that was arrested is only connected to the first incident.

Antisemitism rising in New York

The NYPD revealed data in December about a 125% rise in antisemitism in the month of November.

It occurred at the same time as Kanye West's slew of antisemitic and pro-Hitler comments online and in interviews which includes a threat to go "death con 3" on the Jews.

New York basketball star, Kyrie Irving, didn't help with the line of antisemitism after he shared a link on social media to an antisemitic movie and then was temporarily suspended from the team.

Another incident occurred in which two armed individuals carried a large hunting knife, a Glock 17 firearm, a 30-round magazine and a Nazi armband, were planning an attack against the New York Jewish community and was arrested by the NYPD at Penn Station in mid-November.