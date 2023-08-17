The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Auschwitz Memorial slams Elon Musk for not removing antisemitism from 'X'

The Auschwitz Memorial said in a post on X that it had reported an antisemitic message on the site but received a response from X that the content did not violate its rules

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 19:38

Updated: AUGUST 17, 2023 19:52
The new logo of Twitter is displayed on an iPhone in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)
The new logo of Twitter is displayed on an iPhone in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

The Auschwitz Memorial on Thursday criticized social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, for failing to remove an antisemitic post on the site.

X's owner Elon Musk has described himself as a free speech absolutist, but some critics have said his approach is irresponsible. Researchers have found an increasing hate speech and antisemitic content on the platform since he took over, and some governments have accused the company of not doing enough to moderate its content.

The Auschwitz Memorial, which preserves the site of the death camp set up by Nazi Germany on the territory of occupied Poland during World War Two, said in a post on X that it had reported an antisemitic message on the site but received a response from X that the content did not violate its rules.

The memorial posted screenshots of the post and what it said was X's reply to its complaint.

X did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Poster of a November 2022 campaign by a coalition of 180 NGOs from around the world that called on Elon Musk to Adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism to combat Jew hatred on his platform (credit: AdoptIHRA Coalition) Poster of a November 2022 campaign by a coalition of 180 NGOs from around the world that called on Elon Musk to Adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism to combat Jew hatred on his platform (credit: AdoptIHRA Coalition)

"Leaving such language unchecked perpetuates the cycle of hatred and reinforces the idea that such hateful language is acceptable on this platform," the memorial wrote.

More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished at the Auschwitz camp in gas chambers or from starvation, cold and disease. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe.

X sues organizations fighting hate speech

X earlier this month sued a nonprofit that fights hate speech and disinformation, accusing it of false claims and spooking advertisers. The group, the Center for Countering Digital Hate, accused the company of intimidation and said its allegations had no basis in fact.



