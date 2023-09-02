The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Belgian minister: Israelis are 'wiping Palestinian villages off the map'

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority celebrated anti-Israel comments made by Belgium’s Development Minister Caroline Gennez.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 20:57
Palestinian gunmen march after an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian village of Aqaba, in the West Bank, September 1, 2023 (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
The situation in the West Bank is "untenable" as “entire villages are being wiped off the map by the Israelis in a “forgotten crisis,” Belgium’s Development Minister Caroline Gennez said in an interview with De Morgen earlier this week.

The minister later defended her comments, which were later welcomed and celebrated by Palestinian terror group Hamas and the Palestinian Authority. Minister Gennez said that 2023 is considered the “bloodiest year in a long time in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” 

Gennez later tweeted “2023 is unfortunately the deadliest year in a long time in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with 218 Palestinian deaths and 28 Israeli casualties. Palestinian deaths include 34 children.”

“However, we have also seen systematic destruction of infrastructure on the Palestinian side in recent months. This is driving whole communities out of their villages. This infrastructure has often been co-paid for through international solidarity.”  

“I continue to denounce this, out of respect for the efforts of the international community. A serious conversation with the Israeli ambassador about this is also planned on 7 September.”

There have been 179 Palestinians from February 1, 2023, until August 2023, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA.) 143 of these deaths occurred in the West Bank, 32 in Gaza and four within Israel. It is unclear how many of these fatalities were civilians or terrorists. It is also unknown how many Palestinian deaths occurred as a result of Hamas’ executions or deliberate misconduct.

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority celebrate the comments

In a press statement, Hamas official Basem Naim said that these remarks are “in line with the facts about the situation in Palestine that are confirmed in UN reports.”  

The European Union, of which Belgium is a member, classified Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also welcomed the statements made by Gennez in a statement. They stated that “fully consistent with international law and resolutions of international legitimacy and support the two-state solution and the principles of human rights,” according to WAFA. 

The Palestinian Ministry continued by condemning Israeli official’s reactions to Gennez’ comments.

Israeli officials’ reactions to Gennez's comments

Israel’s ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Idit Rosenzweig-Abu condemned Gennez’ comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: “Yesterday I was shocked to read the libelous and defamatory accusation made by @carogennez in her interview in @demorgen Today the Embassy has issued an official letter of protest to Minister Gennez and to @BelgiumMFA. The Belgian ambassador in Israel was summoned to the  MFA for reprimand and required to provide explanations.”



