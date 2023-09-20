Anti Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt thanked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for urging X owner businessman Elon Musk to combat antisemitism on his social media platform in a meeting on Monday at the Tesla offices.

“I appreciate the Prime Minister for raising concerns about the proliferation of antisemitism on the Twitter platform during his conversation with Musk," he told The Jerusalem Post,” in an interview on Wednesday. "I hope Musk takes these concerns seriously, and I hope the platform becomes safer and more inclusive for all users, particularly its Jewish users," Greenblatt concluded.

"The ADL has evolved into an organizational embodiment of the Jewish community" Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO ADL

Earlier this month, X owner Elon Musk threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for billions of dollars and amplified a hashtag spread by white supremacists.

Greenblatt’s comments came some 36 hours after Musk fired off a stream of posts on X, the social media platform he owns and renamed from Twitter, in which he accused the ADL of trying to tank the platform by encouraging an ad boycott against it.

Amid those posts, Musk directly engaged with a white supremacist on the platform and liked a post that included the hashtag #BanTheADL, which grew popular among antisemitic users. The ADL said in a statement that neo-Nazi marchers in Florida last weekend chanted “Ban the ADL.” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post 2023 Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"We have consistently faced attacks, denigration, and slander from groups with their own agendas throughout history. In the 1930s, figures like Father Charles Coughlin, a Catholic priest with antisemitic sentiments, and Nazi sympathizers targeted us. In the 50s, it was the John Birch Society, a right-wing political advocacy group. Then, in the 1990s, we contended with the Nation of Islam, a black nationalist organization. More recently, campaigns like #DropTheADL, led by an anti-Zionist organization, have emerged."

"Today, what sets this apart is the unique character of Elon Musk, who has turned the ADL into a proxy to attack Jews. This feels eerily familiar," Greenblatt explained.

"The ADL has evolved into an organizational embodiment of the Jewish community. When I reflect on what my grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, endured in Germany or consider the experiences of my wife's family as refugees from Iran, it's clear that, comparatively, we face less adversity today. However, we have had to invest in heightened security measures," he noted as he talked about the organization he oversees.

"We've had to engage with our staff, grappling with these challenges. I empathize with them and worry about their well-being. We have determined detractors, enemies, and individuals who harbor animosity toward the Jewish people and the Jewish state. But what sets this situation apart is that the wealthiest individual globally, the owner of one of the most influential media platforms on the planet, has been amplifying and expanding the reach of these detractors and enemies. That's deeply concerning."

In response to questions about Netanyahu's meeting with Musk, Greenblatt commented, "A meeting between Elon Musk and Prime Minister Netanyahu isn't particularly surprising, considering Israel's prominence in digital technology, its status as one of the world's most innovative ecosystems, and its connections to ventures like Starlink, SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter. What's crucial to understand is that many antisemitic attacks on Twitter are rooted in anti-Zionist tropes, and this is something the leader of a Zionist nation should acknowledge."

"In our situation, Israel and Jews are frequent targets of hateful anti-Zionist and antisemitic rhetoric on Twitter,” he said.

In the coming week, Greenblatt is set to participate in a meeting with approximately 20 heads of Jewish organizations alongside Netanyahu in New York, coinciding with Netanyahu's attendance at the United Nations General Assembly. Contrary to previous reports, Greenblatt confirmed that he will attend the meeting, underscoring its significance by canceling previous commitments.

When asked about the topics he intends to discuss with the Prime Minister, Greenblatt stated, "This is not just about the ADL; it goes beyond that. The ADL has been a fearless defender of the Jewish people for 110 years, standing up against white supremacists, staunch anti-Zionists, and others seeking to undermine us."

"I will speak to the Prime Minister about the intensification of antisemitism in the United States, which has reached levels unimaginable a decade ago. Antisemitic incidents have surged to the highest point ever recorded by the ADL in its 45-year history of tracking data, with incidents now over 500% higher than a decade ago."

Greenblatt went on to describe recent concerning incidents, including swatting and bomb threats against Jewish institutions, propaganda distribution demonizing Jews, open Neo-Nazi marches, and the removal of Anne Frank's diary from bookshelves and debates about teaching the Holocaust.

"In this context," Greenblatt added, "I find something deeply disturbing. During the meeting with the Prime Minister, my focus won't be solely on Twitter but on the broader environment we are navigating and our profound concerns. What can we, as a community and a people, do to address this?"

He expressed his satisfaction with Netanyahu's repeated urging of Musk to speak out against antisemitism but regretted Musk's failure to provide a more detailed response that demonstrated a deeper understanding of the issue. He expected Musk to be better prepared, given recent events.

Greenblatt concluded by invoking historical examples and cautioning against division within communities, emphasizing that only antisemites benefit from such divisions.

ADL takes centre stage during Trump years

During Trump's presidency, Greenblatt was vocal in his criticism of the president, particularly during a surge in antisemitic attacks. Antisemitic incidents have continued to increase, but President Joe Biden has not faced the same level of criticism. However, Biden launched a national plan to combat antisemitism.

"There's no doubt that antisemitism spiked in the United States in 2016 during Trump's presidency. Incidents like Charlottesville, Pittsburgh, Poway, Jersey City, Monsey, and others amplified this problem," Greenblatt noted. "While President Trump took some positive steps, such as the executive order on antisemitism and adopting the IRHA definition, the numbers have continued to rise in the past two years. The federal government and external organizations are working on initiatives, making it a mixed bag for both administrations."

"Both the Trump Executive Order on Combating Antisemitism and the Biden national strategy highlight the government's significant role in addressing this issue," he added.

When asked if he would meet with Musk if invited, Greenblatt responded that it would depend on the circumstances. He emphasized the need for a better, healthier, and safer Twitter, acknowledging that the platform's issues existed before Musk's involvement.

However, Greenblatt expressed disappointment in the presence of extremists on the platform. He would consider meeting with Musk if concrete actions and steps forward were proposed, but without such commitment, he would decline the invitation.

JTA contributed to this report.