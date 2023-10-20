The US supports Israel because of ‘Jewish wealth’, claims BBC presenter

The BBC’s Spanish-language service released a program claiming that “Jewish wealth and influence” in the United States is the reason behind the United States’ ongoing support for Israel, according to a translation produced by Jewish News on October 20.

The BBC’s Spanish-language service has aired a program claiming “Jewish wealth and influence” in the United States motivates its support for Israel.

Fronting a show entitled ‘Six Keys which explain the US’s unconditional support for Israel’, BBC News Mundo presenter Gonzalo Cañada states that Israel “is seen as an American enclave in the Middle East” and speculates about the perceived influence of American Jews. “Currently, estimates indicate that Israel has around seven million Jews, while the United States has a community of around seven-and-a-half million Jews. Although Jews are a minority in the American population, they are a powerful minority.” Advertisement

Cañada goes on: “President Biden’s stance and his quick decision to support Israel militarily are not new in American politics. Therefore, we ask ourselves. Where does this unconditional support for Israel come from?

“Although Jews are a minority in the American population, they are a powerful minority. Half of American Jews have a household income of more than $100,000 annually, while among Americans in general, the percentage with that same income barely reaches 19%.

“In terms of educational level, 36% of American Jews have completed a postgraduate degree, compared to 14% of the general US population. Furthermore, Jews have also found prosperous avenues in politics. In the current legislature, 34 congressmen, 6.4 percent of parliamentarians, declare themselves to be Jewish, while the portion of the American population that declares itself Jewish does not exceed two percent.”

The BBC is in hot water

Growing attention has been drawn to the BBC’s allegedly biased and antisemitic coverage, especially since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on October 7 and brutally murdered Israeli civilians.

President Isaac Herzog, in an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail condemned the BBC for “its atrocious refusal to brand Hamas as a terrorist group.”

The BBC has refused to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization, despite the British government recognizing them as such.

A number of BBC Arabic journalists are also under investigation following social media posts in their names that praised Hamas.