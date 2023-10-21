A video depicting a large group of students marching through a high school hallway in support of Palestinians went viral on social media.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," the students chanted multiple times in the video. Other students they passed in the hallway were seen encouraging their demonstration.

The video can be watched below:

Holy shit, we have our work cut out for us in deprogramming a whole generation of antisemites. This is a high school in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/Wmuyyd1AKd — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) October 19, 2023

Eli Klein, a user on X who shared the video, said "We have our work cut out for us in deprogramming a whole generation of antisemites.

"'From the river to the sea' is generally understood as a call for the elimination/destruction of Israel. It’s a slogan taken up by terrorist groups like Hamas, as a staple of antisemitic discourse," he continued. A vigil service is held at Columbia University in memory of the Israelis killed by Hamas. (credit: Mynda Barenholtz)

Concern for Jewish students

Numerous X users shared the video and their concern that the protest could endanger anyone Jewish at the school.

The video is only one of many examples in the past two weeks where educational institutions have had pro-Palestinian protests. Some college campuses have even held pro-Hamas rallies. Hamas is a terrorist organization.

Antisemitic incidences have been reported at Columbia University, NYU, Harvard, and Stanford since the Hamas massacre on October 7.