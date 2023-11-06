A Jewish student from the University of Massachusetts (UMass) in New England was attending a peaceful gathering calling for the return of Israeli hostages on November 3. After the event, once crowds and security dispersed, a fellow student attacked the Jewish student, according to UMass Amherst’s Hillel.

The Hillel claimed that the aggressor had previously approached the gathering of Jewish students and acted aggressively, by displaying his middle finger to the students.

In addition to punching the Jewish student, Hillel stated that the student took an Israeli flag and spat on it. A Hillel staff member proceeded to de-escalate the situation as a UMass staff member acted as a witness.

A police report has been filed and the Office of Student Conduct was made aware of this situation and is now reviewing it. Hillel House at University of Massachusetts, Amherst (credit: KEVIN RUTHERFORD/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Advice for Jewish students

“While there is no indication of any ongoing security threat, Hillel will continue to maintain increased security out of an abundance of caution, and as always, we encourage students at this time to follow common sense best practices such as walking in groups at night and not engaging in counterprotest activities,” the Hillel wrote in a message aimed at maintaining the safety of Jewish students.

“We know this incident is disturbing to many of us, particularly during a time when tensions, emotion, and concern are heightened on our campus. But we must not let the most extreme voices and actions create undue fear or dominate the campus climate. It is vital that our campus community model civility, as the Jewish community did on Friday in publicly and peacefully showing solidarity with the 240 hostages.

“the vast majority of students, staff, and faculty at UMass who believe there is no place for antisemitism or any type of hate on campus and who seek a healthy, caring campus community must now double down on efforts to come together across differences to embody the best values and mission of our shared campus community. In the coming days, UMass Hillel will provide additional resources for students in need of personal and communal support, and partner with all voices of care, civility, and reason in this difficult time.”