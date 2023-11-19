Neo-Nazi group march in Wisconsin with swastika flags

A group of neo-Nazis in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon were reportedly seen carrying flags with the swastikas, according to local sources.

Around 20 people carried Nazi flags and walked up the Wisconsin State Capitol's State Street in Madison, Wisconsin, before heading to James Madison Park for a neo-Nazi rally.

The Wisconsin State Governor, Tony Evers, condemned the group, who calls themselves the Blood Tribe, according to The Hill, saying, "To see neo-Nazis marching in our streets and neighborhoods and in the shadow of our State Capitol building spreading their disturbing, hateful messages is truly revolting."

My full statement regarding the neo-Nazi demonstration that occurred in Madison today. pic.twitter.com/oZwVW9YTTO — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 18, 2023

"Let us be clear: neo-Nazis, antisemitism, and white supremacy have no home in Wisconsin," Evers continued his statement. "We will not accept or normalize this rhetoric and hate. It's repulsive and disgusting, and I join Wisconsinites in condemning and denouncing their presence in our state in the strongest terms possible." Aerial view of Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin (credit: RAWPIXEL)

The Anti-Defamation League has identified the Blood Tribe, established by ex-US marine Christopher Pohlhaus, as a neo-Nazi faction.

According to a statement made by the University of Wisconsin-Madison and their chancellor, the neo-Nazi group started their march around noon on Saturday, starting from the State Street Mall and ending at the state Capitol. The university condemned the presence of the group. Advertisement

"The presence of this hateful group in Madison is utterly repugnant," Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said in a statement with UW-Madison. "I am horrified to see these symbols here in Madison. Hatred and antisemitism are completely counter to the university's values, and the safety and well-being of our community must be our highest priorities."

Today, ~20 members of a neo-Nazi group marched from near campus to the State Capitol and East Side.UW–Madison condemns the actions of this small, hateful, fringe group and in the strongest possible way, condemns antisemitism and acts of hate.https://t.co/zcxw2k096c — UW–Madison (@UWMadison) November 19, 2023

The University also said in the statement that they were uninformed about the march ahead of time.

Wisconsin State Senator Tammy Baldwin posted on X a link to an article in the Milwaukee Jewish Sentinel about the group, and wrote, "This has no place in Wisconsin. At a time when we are seeing disturbing spikes in antisemitism, it is more important than ever to denounce this hate in no uncertain terms."

Replying to Senator Baldwin, Wisconsin's 2nd District Representative Congressman Mark Pocan wrote on X, "Well said, Senator Baldwin. Hate has no home here. These despicable extremists do not speak for the people of Madison, Wisconsin, or the United States. I strongly condemn this blatant showcase of antisemitism. Our community stands resolute against such bigotry."

Well said, @SenatorBaldwin.Hate has no home here.These despicable extremists do not speak for the people of Madison, Wisconsin, or the United States. I strongly condemn this blatant showcase of antisemitism. Our community stands resolute against such bigotry. https://t.co/NXrkaCZUWk — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) November 18, 2023

Congresswoman Gwen Moore, representative of Wisconsin's 4th district, expressed her disturbance by the neo-Nazi demonstrations in Madison. "Hate, white supremacy, and antisemitism have no place in America," she wrote on X.

Retired Navy SEAL, author, and representative of the 3rd district of Wisconsin, Congressman Derrick Van Orden, thanked Chancellor Mnookin for her statement. He wrote that he is working on removing federal funding for public universities that don't publicly condemn the neo-Nazi groups and the pro-Hamas and antisemitic rallies that are occurring across the United States. "Zero federal dollars without equal condemnation of both," Van Ordan wrote.

Wisconsin Jewish leaders, organizations talk about the fear of the Blood Tribe growing

Levy Stein, the executive director of Friendship Circle Wisconsin spoke to WISN, a Wisconsin news outlet, expressing his concerns. "There are people that are afraid to walk to school. There are people that are afraid to walk home and it really has a significant impact on people all over the state."

"The thing that should be frightening to all good, decent, kind, loving people in Wisconsin is the unabashed boldness," Greg Steinbergert, president and CEO of UW-Madison Hillel, told WISN.

"The Jewish Community Relations Council and the Milwaukee Jewish Federation Security team is aware that a neo-Nazi group marched in Madison today, and shouted hate speech outside the Capitol," the Milwaukee Jewish Community Relations Council wrote on Facebook. "We are in touch with UW-Madison Hillel leadership, local law enforcement, intelligence partners, and the ADL Midwest. If anyone encounters a hate group such as this, do not engage with them, and do not amplify their messaging."

Who are the Blood Tribe?

Gaining prominence in 2020 from San Antonio, Texas, Pohlhaus amassed followers through the sale of white supremacist materials and online content promoting extreme fitness and preparation for an impending "righteous war," according to the ADL. He eventually formalized this following into the Blood Tribe.

Relocating to Maine in 2021, Pohlhaus acquired a 10-acre plot to establish a base for like-minded individuals.

The group's public debut occurred in March 2023 at a protest in Wadsworth, Ohio, marked by uniform attire and provocative symbols.

Central to the Blood Tribe's ideology is the normalization of Nazy symbolism, specifcially the swastika, and the establishment of a white supremacist state.

Pohlhaus, self-proclaimed "son of Wotan" (another name for Odin), and his followers intertwine their beliefs with Esoteric Hitlerism, viewing Adolf Hitler as a divine figure.

Exclusively male, the Blood Tribe cultivates an image of hyper-masculinity and disparages other extremist groups for perceived weaknesses.

They position themselves as an unapologetic white supremacist group, critiquing others within the movement for diluting their message to appeal to broader audiences.

Pohlhaus has been particularly vocal against groups he perceives as too moderate, labeling them as enablers of ideologies they oppose.