Yahya Aby Zakariya, a Swedish-Algerian journalist, appeared on Houthi Al-Masirah TV on November 17, where he made several antisemitic claims. The claims, which were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), spanned from blood libel to anti-zionist conspiracies.

In the clip, Zakariya can be heard saying “Aggressiveness is a part of Jewish Personality.

“Patrick Seale, the British journalist who wrote about Arab issues - the Lebanese Civil War, Hafez Al-Assad, and many other issues - said that the Europeans got rid of the aggressiveness of the Jews and sent them to the Arab world because the Jews used to harm the people of the West.

“When they used to gather, and this is called 'the Matzah of Zion,' they would kidnap a European child, slaughter him, and offer his blood to their god, [redacted]. This is one of the rituals of the Jews. blood libel 224.88 (credit: Courtesy)

“They are murderers and criminals. Until 1920, no literacy, intellectual, or cultural source in the West referred to Jews as human beings. They were [presented] as pigs, murderers, filthy, criminals, violent and the destroyers of state institutions.”

Swedish-Algerian Journalist Yayha Abu Zakariya on Yemeni-Houthi TV: The Jews Are Pigs and Murderers; They Would Kidnap and Slaughter European Children to Use Their Blood for the “Matzah of Zion” #antisemitism #blood_libel #Palestinians #Hamas #Algeria pic.twitter.com/sBxxjuLxXH — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 22, 2023

The extremist views of Yahya Abu Zakariya

Zakariya had, in 2014 on Lebanese NBN TV channel, claimed that the Americans "were the ones who taught the world how to slit throats" and that "They would scrape out the skull, scoop out the brain, and turn the skull into a drinking cup," according to MEMRI.

He also claimed “They were the ones who taught the world how to slit throats. Some people say that ISIS is Islamic. No, ISIS is Zionist.”

His most recent comments have come as Houthis have upped their attacks against Israel, launching rockets and pirating ships with Israeli goods aboard.