WATCH: Italian parliament hosts emergency summit on global antisemitism

The Italian parliament hosts the “Rome-Jerusalem Emergency Summit on Global Antisemitism," where participants are expected to roll out 10 principles for combatting antisemitism.

The event is spearheaded by former Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi, who also served as Italian ambassador to to the United States and the United Nations, alongside the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA).

The four-hour program will include panel discussions about how to combat the surge in antisemitism across Europe and the West, in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas massacre and the start of the Swords of Iron War.

