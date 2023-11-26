WATCH: British Jews march against antisemitism in London

In the shadow of Israel’s war with Hamas, global Jewry is feeling the aftershock of hate.

In Britain, where the Metropolitan Police have reported the Jewish community suffered a 1,350% increase in antisemitic hate crimes, Jews marched through London on Sunday afternoon, boldly identifying themselves as Jews and condemning the increased violence.

A total of 60,000 people joined the march against antisemitism including community leaders Chief Rabbi Sir Efraim Mirvis, Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat, Peter Kyle and Robert Halfon, actors Eddie Marsan, Dame Maureen Lipman, Louisa Clein, Felicity Kendal and Elliot Levey, broadcasters Julia Hartley-Brewer and Vanessa Feltz, journalist Toby Young, photographer Laura Dodsworth and countless others. The crowds received an address by Chief Rabbi, Home Office Minister of State Robert Jenrick, TV presenter Rachel Riley, actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, and the Israeli singer Rita.

Gary Mond, Chairman of the National Jewish Assembly, told the Jerusalem Post: "I am here at the march organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism. There are over 105,000 people here, guarded by over 1,000 police officers. What is heartening is that there is tremendous support from non-Jewish people. The message to act against hate before it is too late is especially profound."

Campaign Against Antisemitism, the NGO that planned the march alongside other community groups, reported that the event was the largest gathering against antisemitism since the famous Battle of Cable Street in 1936. The battle saw the leader of the British Union of Fascists Sir Oswald Mosley, and 15,000 of quasi-military Blackshirts, fought off by the civilians of East London; many of whom were Jewish. British Jews march against antisemitism, 26 November, 2023. (credit: ANONYMOUS)

Despite the whopping attendance, Jewish BBC employees are unlikely to attend as the BBC deemed the event “controversial” and has requested staff not attend.

The unprecedented levels of antisemitism in the UK

Campaign Against Antisemitism described how London had become a “no-go zone for Jews” as a result of the “mass criminality, including the glorification of terrorism, support for banned terrorist organizations such as Hamas, and incitement to racial or religious hatred against Jews.” Only the day before the march, London’s Metropolitan Police, at a pro-Palestinian march with a reported attendance of 300,000, arrested a number of pro-Palestinian protesters that had displayed Nazi symbols, fired flares at officers, and distributed materials likely to stir up racial hatred. Advertisement Tess Ackerman and others march against antisemitism, 26 November, 2023. (credit: Reuben Ackerman)

Quantifying the experience of British Jewry, Campaign Against Antisemitism surveyed 3744 Jews from November 12th until November 17 and found:

A total of 69% of British Jews say that they are less likely to show visible signs of their Judaism right now.

Almost half of British Jews have considered leaving the UK due to antisemitism, since 7th October.

More than 6 in 10 British Jews have either personally experienced or witnessed an antisemitic incident since 7th October or know somebody who has.

Only 16% of British Jews believe that the police treat antisemitic hate crimes like other forms of hate crime, with two-thirds believing that the police apply a double standard.

A large majority (90%) of British Jews say that they would avoid traveling to a city center if a major anti-Israel demonstration was taking place there.

Gideon Falter, Chief Executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, said: “Week after week, central London has become a no-go zone for Jews. We have witnessed mass criminality, including the glorification of terrorism, support for banned terrorist organizations such as Hamas, and incitement to racial or religious hatred against Jews.

The sad truth is that Jews do not feel safe in our capital city. We now also have empirical data that proves this to be the case, with ninety percent of Jews saying that they avoid urban areas when these demonstrations are taking place. The only way to change this is for the law to be enforced, as we have been demanding for weeks.

"This is why today’s march, drawing tens of thousands in the largest gathering against antisemitism since the Battle of Cable Street a lifetime ago in 1936, was so important. The voice of decency has been heard today, and it is a voice that demands action. British Jews do not believe that the police treat antisemitic hate crimes like other forms of hate crime. It is past time that the police prove them wrong.

“Antisemitism is up by over 1,000%, and the effect is worse than ever, with almost 70% of British Jews hiding their Jewish identity and almost half of the community considering leaving the country due to antisemitism. Britain is at an inflection point. If the authorities believe that our streets and our country should be safe for all Britons – including British Jews – they must act against hate before it’s too late.”