A delegation comprised of families of kidnapped Israelis and murdered individuals of the October 7 massacre who traveled to Australia encountered a situation where they were prevented from entering the hotel in Melbourne where they were currently staying. This incident was the result of an impassioned protest by a group of several dozen pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had gathered around the delegation after learning of its location.

In response, the delegation sought assistance at the local police station. The professional authorities have been overseeing ongoing security measures surrounding the delegation, while local police forces and security personnel accompanied them. In addition, a thorough search of the hotel took place. Pro-Palestinian protestors block the hotel hosting families of Israeli hostages, Melbourne, Australia, November 29, 2023 (credit: Courtesy)