Call for action against anti-Israel Columbia student groups

Columbia University is currently facing significant pressure to ban two student groups, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voices for Peace (JVP), following accusations of antisemitism and incitement to violence. The university was called upon to respond to chants at a recent event promoting genocide against Jews. This request came from The International Legal Forum (ILF), an Israel-based legal network, which has expressed grave concerns over the incident and the university’s lack of response.

Every journalist needs to see this.Today, at @Columbia University1. An UNAUTHORIZED EVENT took place2. Protestors chanted CALLS FOR VIOLENCE AND GENOCIDE of the Jews3. SJP and JVP (who hosted the event) BROKE THE RULES OF THEIR SUSPENSION. ***It's time for expulsions. https://t.co/XmpW0NyIYb pic.twitter.com/EQatNFFgXP — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) December 12, 2023

On Wednesday, a Columbia University spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post: "This was an unsanctioned protest by an unsanctioned group. While it did not take place on Columbia’s campus, incitement to violence against members of our community is abhorrent and will not be tolerated, something we have repeatedly made clear.

"We suspended these groups when they refused to follow the rules, despite multiple reminders and warnings about the consequences. While we will not comment on specific cases and disciplinary processes for individuals, we are enforcing the rules and policies that are in place to ensure safety and standards of behavior, a responsibility that we take extremely seriously."

Prior to this statement, Arsen Ostrovsky, attorney and CEO of the ILF, in a letter addressed to Columbia University’s president, Prof. Minouche Shafik, interim provost, Prof. Dennis A. Mitchell, and senior executive vice president Gerald M. Rosberg, stated, had “These are not mere expressions of difference in political opinion, but a direct and unadulterated call for violence and genocide, directly placing Jewish students, faculty, and staff in harm’s way.”

The letter specifically mentioned chants heard during the event, such as “Intifada, intifada, long live the intifada” and “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free,” highlighting them as problematic and dangerous. The ILF explains that such rhetoric contributes to a hostile environment for Jewish students on campus.

Letter invoked Title VI of the Civil Rights Act

ILF's letter invoked Columbia's obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, emphasizing the need to protect Jewish and Israeli students from discrimination and harassment. Ostrovsky warns, "As a recipient of federal funds, Columbia is also bound by its obligations pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act."

The ILF’s demand included an immediate and unequivocal condemnation of the December 11th event, as well as the permanent banning of SJP and JVP. Ostrovsky emphasized, “Columbia University has repeatedly professed to condemn all acts of antisemitism, racial hatred, and incitement to violence... It is now time to enforce your own promises and the university’s rules.”

Columbia University, which had previously announced the creation of an Antisemitism Task-Force, is now under scrutiny for its handling of this situation.